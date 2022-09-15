type here...
Sports USA TODAY Sports Week 2 NFL Picks: Buccaneers snap...
Sports

USA TODAY Sports Week 2 NFL Picks: Buccaneers snap losing streak against Saints?

By printveela editor

-

9
0
- Advertisment -


Since Tom Brady signed with Tampa Bay in 2020, the Buccaneers have yet to beat the New Orleans Saints … in the regular season anyway. In fact, the Bucks lost seven in a row against the Saints in 2018 … during the regular season anyway.

(Yes, it’s worth noting that Brady and Co. won at the Superdome in the 2020 divisional round of the playoffs, sending former Tampa Bay Saints QB Drew Brees off into the sunset and the Buccaneers en route to a Super Bowl 55 victory.)

But even though it’s not the postseason, our panel of NFL experts looks unmoved by recent history, with only Safid Deen predicting that New Orleans’ recent dominance will continue.

It’s been part and parcel of a week with many aligned opinions, singled out by Monday night’s 4-3 split between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

USA Today Sports Super Bowl Picks: PAlso predicts sacks, MVP and other awards

Week 2 Power Rankings:The Buffalo Bills occupy the No. 1 spot, dominating the AFC’s top five

(Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook)

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence on or such earnings are in any way dependent on or linked to newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for terms and conditions. 21+ only. A gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Previous articleGavin Newsom asks DOJ to consider ‘kidnapping’ charges after GOP governor sends immigrants out of state
Next articleŁutsel K’e Dene First Nation denounces “violent intrusion” into cultural camp by wildlife officers

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Alex Jones libel trials show the limits of deplatforming for a select few

Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Philadelphia voters say Fetterman’s health won’t affect their vote, citing Biden’s age and health

off Video Philadelphia voters say Fetterman's health won't affect their vote, citing...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The AOC suggested that Texas Governor Abbott resign after moving the immigrants to Washington DC

closer Video Sending migrants to resort areas not...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Your restaurant bill will soon become even more expensive. That’s why

Christian Paul, CEO of Winston's in North Vancouver, says inflation has affected every aspect of their restaurant. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes in lightning strike, student missing, 1 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News