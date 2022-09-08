USA TODAY Sports Week 1 NFL Picks: Buccaneers or Cowboys Start 1-0?

The NFL is back — and that means winners, spreads and locks, as our esteemed panel of USA TODAY sports experts returns to pick the games on a weekly basis.

There was no shortage of star matchups in Week 1, with Thursday’s kickoff game between the Buffalo Bills and reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams being the crown jewel.

Sunday night’s showdown between the teams opening the 2021 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, will generate plenty of interest — two clubs loaded with skill players… and offensive lines already under pressure.

