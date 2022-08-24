USA TODAY Sports College Football Preseason All-America Team for 2022

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, star linebacker Will Anderson and four other Alabama standouts lead the USA TODAY Sports Preseason All-America team’s 2022 campaign.

Young earned first-team honors over Ohio State’s CJ Stroud as the two juniors prepare to compete for the Heisman and national championship this year.

Joining Young on the first-team offense are two junior running backs from the Big 12, Bijon Robinson (Texas) and Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State), and freshman Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison, an offseason transfer from Pittsburgh.

On defense, Anderson is the headliner of a group that includes two Clemson linemen, Myles Murphy and Bryan Bracey, and Iowa cornerback Riley Moss.

Other teams with multiple selections include Notre Dame and Georgia with four, Ohio State with three, and Baylor, Clemson, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan and USC with two.

All-America picks from the Group of Five include Army linebacker Andre Carter II, Houston wide receiver Nathaniel Dell and Brigham Young offensive tackle Blake Freeland.

First team

crime

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama (Jr.)

A Heisman winner in 2021 after throwing for 4,872 and 47 touchdowns in a memorable season, Young earned the nod over Stroud.

RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas (Jr.)

RB: Dues Van, Kansas State (Jr.)

If healthy, Robinson gives Texas and its offense a home run in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Vaughan (1,404 rushing yards in 2021) does it all for the Wildcats and ranks as the program’s best rusher since former All-America pick Darren Sproles.

WR: Jordan Addison, Southern California (Jr.)

WR: Jackson Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (Jr.)

The: Brock Bowers, Georgia (So)

Addison left off in Pittsburgh as a favorite target for new Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams. Smith-Nzigba took over as the Buckeyes’ top target as Ohio State reloaded without two first-round receivers. Bowers (56 catches for 882 yards) was a revelation as a freshman and will be even better in his sophomore season.

OL: Connor Galvin, Baylor (Sr.)

OL: Caleb Chandler, Louisville (Sr.)

OL: Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (Sr.)

OL: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan (Sr.)

OL: Paris Johnson, Ohio State (Jr.)

Galvin was the blindside for the Bears and the top offensive lineman in the Big 12. Chandler blossomed in the second half of last season and thrived in the run game and as a pass protector. Patterson is the leading anchor of Notre Dame’s front and earned first-team honors over Minnesota senior John Michael Schmitz. Oluwatimi transferred from Virginia to give Michigan another piece to defend its Big Ten crown. Johnson turns to tackle from the interior and never miss a beat.

protection

DL: Myles Murphy, Clemson (Jr.)

DL: Bryan Breezy, Clemson (Jr.)

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia (Jr.)

DL: Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (Sr.)

If they can stay healthy, Murphy and Breezy are one of the most dominant linebackers in the country and a major reason the Tigers are back in the College Football Playoff. With so much production gone from last year’s defense, the Bulldogs are looking for Carter (37 tackles, 8½ for loss) to be the program’s next superstar. Foskey’s 11 sacks last season were the third-most in a season in school history.

LB: Will Anderson, Alabama (Jr.)

LB: Noah Sewell, Oregon (Jr.)

LB: Andre Carter II, Army (Sr.)

The numbers don’t do Anderson’s effect justice; He is not only the best defender in the country, but the best player regardless of position. Sewell (114 tackles in 2021) has been highly productive since stepping on campus and should take his game to another level in new coach Dan Lanning’s system. Carter (15½ sacks) has been Army’s top NFL prospect in years, if not decades.

CB: Riley Moss, Iowa (Sr.)

CB: Kelly Ringo, Georgia (So.)

S: Jordan Battle, Alabama (Junior)

S: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (Jr.)

Moss is a ball-hawking defensive back who fits right into Iowa’s defensive scheme. As Georgia sealed the national title last season, Ringo showed his ability to lock down a slice of the field and make things even easier for the Bulldogs’ front seven and pass rush. Two SEC safeties lead the charge: Battle is a senior leader for the nation’s top team and Johnson has the tools and experience to become a difference maker for the Aggies.

Special teams

K: Harrison Mawis, Missouri (Jr.)

P: Adam Korsak, Rutgers (Sr.)

RET: Malik Knowles, Kansas State (Sr.)

Mewis missed just two field goals last season and was especially effective from 40 yards out. Korsak got plenty of practice as Rutgers’ punter and put these reps to good use, leading the Bowl Subdivision in net yardage last season. Knowles averaged 33.1 yards per kick return last season with two scores.

The second team

crime

QB: CJ Stroud, Ohio State (Jr.)

RB: Braylon Allen, Wisconsin (So.)

RB: Jahmir Gibbs, Alabama (Jr.)

WR: Nathaniel Dell, Houston (Jr.)

WR: AT Perry, Wake Forest (Jr.)

The: Michael Meyer, Notre Dame (Jr.)

OL: Blake Freeland, Brigham Young (Jr.)

OL: Andrew Voorhees, Southern California (Sr.)

OL: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (Sr.)

OL: Emil Ekior, Alabama (Sr.)

OL: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (Jr.)

protection

DL: Will McDonald IV, Iowa State (Sr.)

DL: Siaki Ika, Baylor (Jr.)

DL: Kalija Conci, Pittsburgh (Jr.)

DL: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State (So)

LB: Jack Campbell, Iowa (Sr.)

LB: Carlton Marshall, Troy (Sr.)

LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia (Sr.)

CB: Eli Ricks, Alabama (Jr.)

CB: Clark Phillips III, Utah (Jr.)

S: Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame (Jr.)

S: Jamie Robinson, Florida State (Sr.)

Special teams

K: Jake Moody, Michigan (Sr.)

P: Kyle Ostendorp, Arizona (Jr.)

RET: Brian Baty, South Florida (So.)