USA Basketball has selected its 12-man roster for the opening second-round window of World Cup qualifying as the Americans look to move closer to securing a spot in the field at next year’s event.

Jim Boilen returns as coach, again assisted by Ty Ellis and Othella Harrington.

The roster includes six players — Michael Frazier II, Langston Galloway, David Stockton, Daquan Jeffries, John Jenkins and Eric Mika — who are with the Americans for the final qualifying window in July.

The other six players for the August 25 games against Uruguay in Las Vegas and August 29 in Colombia are Tyler Cavanagh, Malik Ellison, Devan Hernandez, Mack McClung, Robert Woodard II and McKinley Wright IV.

The Americans went 5-1 in the opening round of qualifying from the FIBA ​​Americas region, easily becoming one of 12 teams to advance to the second round.

Of those 12 developing nations, seven will participate in next year’s World Cup in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan. The World Cup is the primary qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

There are three two-game windows in the second round of qualifying — for the Americas region, August 25 and 29, November 11 and 14, and finally February 23 and 26. If the US tops Uruguay and Colombia, it could clinch a World Cup berth in the November window.

Canada (6-0) is the only team from the Americas region to remain undefeated in the first round of qualifying. Also in Canada’s group for the second round: Venezuela (5-1), Argentina (5-1), Dominican Republic (4-2), Panama (2-4) and Bahamas (2-4).

America is in the second round group with Brazil (5-1), Uruguay (4-2), Mexico (4-2), Puerto Rico (3-3) and Colombia (2-4).

The top three teams from each group advance to the World Cup from the Americas region, along with the best fourth-place team overall.