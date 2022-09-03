USA 4-0 Nigeria Smith on double as USWNT extends winning streak

Sophia Smith scored a pair of goals in the first half and the US women’s team defeated Nigeria 4-0 on Saturday as both teams prepare for next summer’s World Cup.

The US has a 70-game unbeaten streak on American soil with 63 wins and seven draws.

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday in Washington.

Smith outmaneuvered a defender and scored from long range in the 14th minute. Lindsey Horan made it 2-0 in the 26th minute with a goal at the far post from an assist from Smith, who added a second goal in stoppage time of the first half.

Alex Morgan converted a penalty in the 52nd minute after Mallory Pugh was fouled in the box.

Smith, who plays for the Portland Thorns of the Women’s National Football League, leads the national team with nine goals this year.

The United States qualified for the World Championship at the Concacaf W Championship in July. The team won the tournament title and also secured a spot at the 2024 Olympics.

The US has won the last two World Cups and has four titles in total.

Nigeria, one of Africa’s most successful women’s teams, qualified for the 2023 World Cup by reaching the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in July. The Super Falcons finished fourth in the tournament.

Nigeria has qualified for every World Cup since the tournament began in 1991. The team is currently coached by Randy Waldrum, former NWSL coach Houston Dash.

Following Tuesday’s rematch with Nigeria, the United States will travel to Europe to play England at Wembley Stadium on October 7th.