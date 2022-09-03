type here...
Sports FOOTBALL USA 4-0 Nigeria Smith on double as USWNT extends...
SportsFOOTBALL

USA 4-0 Nigeria Smith on double as USWNT extends winning streak

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


Sophia Smith scored a pair of goals in the first half and the US women’s team defeated Nigeria 4-0 on Saturday as both teams prepare for next summer’s World Cup.

The US has a 70-game unbeaten streak on American soil with 63 wins and seven draws.

England advance to Women’s World Cup as Nikita Parris beat Austria

Read more

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday in Washington.

Smith outmaneuvered a defender and scored from long range in the 14th minute. Lindsey Horan made it 2-0 in the 26th minute with a goal at the far post from an assist from Smith, who added a second goal in stoppage time of the first half.

Alex Morgan converted a penalty in the 52nd minute after Mallory Pugh was fouled in the box.

Smith, who plays for the Portland Thorns of the Women’s National Football League, leads the national team with nine goals this year.

The United States qualified for the World Championship at the Concacaf W Championship in July. The team won the tournament title and also secured a spot at the 2024 Olympics.

The US has won the last two World Cups and has four titles in total.

Nigeria, one of Africa’s most successful women’s teams, qualified for the 2023 World Cup by reaching the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in July. The Super Falcons finished fourth in the tournament.

Nigeria has qualified for every World Cup since the tournament began in 1991. The team is currently coached by Randy Waldrum, former NWSL coach Houston Dash.

Following Tuesday’s rematch with Nigeria, the United States will travel to Europe to play England at Wembley Stadium on October 7th.

Previous articleEliza Fletcher Kidnapping: Memphis Police Say ‘Vehicle of Interest’, Man Detained, Eliza Still Missing
Next articleLIV golfers are now permitted to wear shorts in competition

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

The best-selling author of ‘The Shell Collector’ shares the inspiration behind Fox Nation’s first feature film

off Video 'The Shell Collector' on Fox Nation: A sit-down with the...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

LIV golfers are now permitted to wear shorts in competition

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

USA 4-0 Nigeria Smith on double as USWNT extends winning streak

Sophia Smith scored a pair of goals in the first half and the US women's team defeated Nigeria...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Eliza Fletcher Kidnapping: Memphis Police Say ‘Vehicle of Interest’, Man Detained, Eliza Still Missing

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 3 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

UCLA, USC games face scorching heat, relaxed water policies

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Mission accomplished England can start planning for 2023

The aftermath of a failed crusade led to the creation of Wiener Neustadt in 1194, but England will...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Mission accomplished England can start planning for 2023

The aftermath of a failed crusade led to...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Premier League looks unstoppable after €2.25bn frenzy

Rremember the pandemic? Do you remember when...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Bailey’s outburst scores a point after Haaland’s first goal

Aston Villa may not have been able to...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Match report Pickford determined to deny Reds derby

The Merseyside derby is unlikely to please when...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News