Special Details: A Tennessee pharmacist murdered in Fiji on her honeymoon suffered “horrendous injuries” that could not have been caused by an accident, her husband and the suspected killer claimed through his defense attorney, according to her family’s attorney.

Fiji police found 39-year-old Christe Chen of Memphis brutally beaten in the bathroom of a luxury suite at the Turtle Island Resort in Nanuya Levu on July 9. They arrested her husband, Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, two days later on the country’s main island, on suspicion of murder.

Her family’s attorney, Ronald Gordon, told Fox News Digital that the medical examiner found “multiple blunt force injuries around the head and face.” When her parents went to visit her at the morgue, he added, her mother was “inconsolable from the injuries.”

“It doesn’t look like it was an accidental blow and she fell and hit her head and did something,” he said. “We believe she was repeatedly assaulted, but that will come out in the criminal proceedings.”

The wounds around her eyes were so deep, he said, that the hospital advised her family not to embalm Chen’s remains in order to transfer them back to the US. The wounds were so severe that the mortuary attendants feared the release of a fragrant liquid.

“Unfortunately, they were forced to cremate her in Lautoka,” he said.

But there is no cemetery on the island, Gordon said. They cremated her body on an open wooden pyre.

Chen and Dawson married in February after a few months of dating and spent their honeymoon at an exclusive five-star resort that cost more than $2,000 a night for the cheapest room.

A few days into the trip, Dawson, an IT worker at a children’s nonprofit, left under suspicious circumstances, according to police. He allegedly told a local man that he had an argument with his wife and left the resort.

“He left his very sophisticated GPS watch outside the room and left his room with only his wallet and his passport, and so he intended to flee the country,” Gordon said. “We certainly think he is a flight risk and are opposing the bail application.”

Additionally, Chen’s remains were not found for a full day, Gordon said.

“So dad doesn’t know if she was alive when he left her, if someone had found her she could have been saved,” he said. “He was worried that Christ would suffer.”

Chen’s parents considered visiting Dawson in a Fiji prison, but his lawyer said they advised against it and he eventually agreed.

“She’s an only girl. She’s just finished her pharmacy qualification, she’s looking forward to starting a new life as a pharmacist,” he said. “The family is very distraught. They’ve lost an only son. And they’re asking us and themselves, why? Why did he do this?”

Gordon said wrongful death lawsuits could be filed in Fiji and the US, but the family’s immediate focus was on the pending criminal case in the Lotoka High Court. Prosecutors there were given three weeks to file the Fijian version of the indictment, known as an “information”.

Dawson’s next court date was set for August 18, but he is expected to appear before then as he applies for bail, which prosecutor Alvin Singh and Chen’s family have indicated they will oppose.

Dawson’s attorney, Iqbal Khan, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.