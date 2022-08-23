New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The US State Department warned Ukraine that Russia plans to escalate attacks on the country’s infrastructure and government buildings on Monday.

The warning comes as Ukraine celebrates its independence day on Wednesday, the same day Russia’s invasion could reach the six-month mark. According to the Associated Press, the US intelligence community released findings that show Russian forces have begun targeting civilian infrastructure and government buildings more frequently.

The US Embassy in Kiev has urged any Americans still in Ukraine to leave immediately.

“If you hear a loud explosion or sirens activate, take cover immediately,” the State Department wrote. “If inside a house or building, move to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit against an interior wall away from any windows or openings.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in a speech on Saturday that Russia could do something “particularly nasty” this week.

“We have to remember that this week Russia might try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel. This is our enemy. But in any other week in these six months, Russia has done the same thing all the time – disgusting and cruel.” Zelensky said during a video address.

Ukraine’s warning to Russia

“Humiliation of the Ukrainian people, devaluing our capabilities, our heroes, spreading despair, fear, conflict is an important task of the enemy … Therefore, it is important never to give in for a moment. To succumb to this pressure of the enemy, not to show weakness,” he said. He continued.

Zelenskyy also addressed concerns that could destroy Russia Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, which was first captured in the early weeks of the invasion.

UN experts have warned that such a move could spell disaster for the region, potentially a “Chernobyl on steroids”.

Russia is likely to step up its aggression after Saturday’s car bombing in Moscow that killed the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian philosopher and close political friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Daria Dugina, 29, was on her way home from a festival where her father had given a speech when the SUV she was driving exploded. Dugin wanted to get into the vehicle but at the last moment he chose to get into another car.

The Russian FSB said Ukrainian special services were behind the attack, accusing a Ukrainian national, Natalia Vovak, of planting the device and setting off the explosion. Ukrainian security officials have pushed back on the allegations, however, saying the explosion was a Russian inside job.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.