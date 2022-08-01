US warns China not to turn expected Pelosi trip to Taiwan into ‘crisis’

WASHINGTON. On Monday, the United States warned China not to respond to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan with military provocations, even as US officials tried to reassure Beijing that such a trip would not be the first of its kind and would not represent no change in policy towards the region.

As tensions mount over Ms. Pelosi’s travels in Asia, John F. Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said the administration is concerned China could potentially launch missiles into the Taiwan Strait, send warplanes into an air defense zone Taiwan or large-scale naval or air actions that cross the median line in the middle of the strait.

“Beijing has no reason to turn a possible visit, in line with long-standing US policy, into some kind of crisis or use it as an excuse to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait,” Mr. Kirby said at a White House briefing. . “Meanwhile,” he added, “our actions do not pose a threat and do not reveal anything new. Nothing in this potential visit – a potential visit – which, by the way, has a precedent, will change the status quo.