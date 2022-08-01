US warns China not to turn expected Pelosi trip to Taiwan into ‘crisis’

WASHINGTON. On Monday, the United States warned China not to respond to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan with military provocations, even as US officials tried to reassure Beijing that such a trip would not be the first of its kind and would not represent no change in policy towards the region.
As tensions mount over Ms. Pelosi’s travels in Asia, John F. Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said the administration is concerned China could potentially launch missiles into the Taiwan Strait, send warplanes into an air defense zone Taiwan or large-scale naval or air actions that cross the median line in the middle of the strait.
“Beijing has no reason to turn a possible visit, in line with long-standing US policy, into some kind of crisis or use it as an excuse to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait,” Mr. Kirby said at a White House briefing. . “Meanwhile,” he added, “our actions do not pose a threat and do not reveal anything new. Nothing in this potential visit – a potential visit – which, by the way, has a precedent, will change the status quo.
Mr. Kirby did not say if US intelligence agencies had found any specific indications of Chinese action, but he was unusually specific in describing the possible responses the United States expected. White House officials have privately expressed concern that Ms. Pelosi’s visit will set off a dangerous cycle of escalation in Asia, while Washington is already preoccupied with helping Ukraine fight a Russian invasion.
In fact, he addressed the Taiwanese tensions immediately after the White House announced another $550 million in weapons to Ukraine, bringing the total since the invasion began in February to more than $8 billion and highlighting how much of America’s military-industrial potential was lost. invested in the war in Europe.
Ms Pelosi, a longtime China hawk, hasn’t confirmed she plans to visit Taiwan despite staying in Singapore on Monday, but all indications are that she will be stopping at the self-governing island without an announcement. She originally planned to visit Taiwan in April, but canceled that trip after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Mr. Kirby said US officials did not necessarily expect a Chinese attack in retaliation, but warned that possible military displays of force could mistakenly provoke conflict. “It does increase the risk of miscalculation, which could lead to unintended consequences,” Mr. Kirby said.
He appears to have been particularly keen to convey to Beijing that it should not view any visit by Ms. Pelosi as another provocation from the United States, as she would not be the first speaker to travel there; Speaker Newt Gingrich stayed in Taiwan in 1997. Mr. Kirby has also repeatedly stressed that the United States continues to adhere to the one-China policy of not recognizing Taiwan’s independence.
“We’ve made it very clear if she leaves – if she leaves – it’s not unprecedented,” he said. “This is not new. This does not change anything”.