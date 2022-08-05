type here...
TOP STORIES US warns African countries that buying Russian oil could...
TOP STORIES

US warns African countries that buying Russian oil could violate sanctions

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


Ahead of a trip to Uganda and Ghana this week, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that in an interview that it will be an “audition trip” and that she wants to find solutions rather than blaming the food insecurity crisis that has intensified on the African continent since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But upon her arrival in Uganda, she warned African countries that there were red lines they should not cross.

“Countries can buy Russian agricultural products, including fertilizers and wheat,” Ms. Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday. according to the Associated Press. But, she added, “if a country decides to engage with Russia where there are sanctions, then they violate those sanctions.”

Buying Russian oil could mean violating those sanctions. The US banned imports of Russian oil and natural gas in March, and the European Union will ban imports of most Russian oil by the end of the year.

“We caution countries not to violate these sanctions,” Ms. Thomas-Greenfield said, because then “they have a chance that action will be taken against them.”

Most African countries have tried to stay out of Russia’s fight with Ukraine. However, they suffered from its effects. Russia and Ukraine are major grain exporters to African countries, and rising prices as a result of the war, exacerbated by drought, conflict and the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic, have hit families hard.

Hundreds of millions of people in Africa are malnourished. According to humanitarian aid organization Alima, almost a million people are at risk of death in just one region: the Sahel, a vast stretch of land south of the Sahara.

It is not clear how effective Ms. Thomas-Greenfield’s warning will be. Even if African countries are penalized for buying Russian oil, some may decide it’s worth the price. The staggering rise in fuel prices and fuel shortages have already hit them hard and pushed food prices even higher.

During a trip to four African countries last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied any Russian responsibility for the global food shortage, instead blaming Russia for Western sanctions for keeping its grain out of the markets. Western officials have repeatedly said – and Ms. Thomas-Greenfield emphasized this before her trip to Africa – that the sanctions do not prevent the export of Russian agricultural products, and gave specific assurances that the entities involved in such trade do not violate them. .

However, Russia’s message continues to spread. Following the visit of Ms. Thomas-Greenfield, Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda, said on Twitter“If they really want to help Africa, they should consider getting us out of sanctions in a war we’re not in.” The post included a photo of him with Miss Thomas Greenfield.



Previous articleNYC’s public university system deletes profile of Johnny Depp lawyer after backlash
Next articlePentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migration assistance

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Backed Cardinals coach on administrative leave after domestic battery charge

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 5 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

House Republicans are pushing for Senate approval against the Dems’ social spending and tax bill

closer Video For GOP power to develop, Dems should support deficit reduction...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Austin Butler to Star in ‘The Bikeriders’ with Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer

closer Video Austin Butler's transformation into Elvis Presley for biopic was...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Canadian Open over vaccine mandate weeks before US Open

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park says: ‘His legs were on my head’

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 5 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Why the Nuluujaat Land Guardians v. Baffinland counterclaim is unique in Canada

A custom-built iron ore handling system for the Mary River Expansion Project arrives at Milne Bay in 2019,...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News