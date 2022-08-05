US warns African countries that buying Russian oil could violate sanctions

Ahead of a trip to Uganda and Ghana this week, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that in an interview that it will be an “audition trip” and that she wants to find solutions rather than blaming the food insecurity crisis that has intensified on the African continent since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But upon her arrival in Uganda, she warned African countries that there were red lines they should not cross.

“Countries can buy Russian agricultural products, including fertilizers and wheat,” Ms. Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday. according to the Associated Press. But, she added, “if a country decides to engage with Russia where there are sanctions, then they violate those sanctions.”