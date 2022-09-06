New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Coast Guard rescued a spear fisherman after he got stuck in rough waters off the coast of the US Virgin Islands during a tropical storm on Sunday, dramatic video shows.

The Coast Guard dispatched a boat crew and an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter to the scene near Dog Island after receiving a distress call at 8:30 a.m. from a friend of a man on a nearby boat.

Tropical Storm Earl dumped heavy rain on the Leeward Islands, the US and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and is expected to become a hurricane later this week.

The crew tried to get a heaving line to the injured man, but six-foot waves prevented him from getting close enough to save him, so a rescue swimmer was deployed from a helicopter and used a harness to secure the fisherman.

Kentucky rescue crews rescue a family of five trapped in an attic during flooding, video shows

The injured survivor, who is in his 50s, was taken to Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas for treatment.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

“It was a challenging case in a tropical storm with heavy seas, gusty winds and low visibility, but the Coast Guard trains for it,” said Lt. Shea Smith, commander of the MH-60T Jayhawk aircraft in the incident. statement

“Fortunately, the survivor was able to survive until we arrived and we are all glad he is safe.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The rescue took place near Dog Island, southeast of St. Thomas.