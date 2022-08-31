US union support hits 57-year high

Enlarge this image toggle signature Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Union support in the US is at its highest level in 57 years. According to a new Gallup poll.

Seventy-one percent of Americans approve of unions, up from 68% last year. Union support has also risen from 64% before the COVID-19 pandemic and is the highest recorded by a sociology firm since 1965.

Support for unions was highest in the 1950s, with 3 in 4 Americans endorsing union organizations, according to Gallup.

Present tense union initiatives are experiencing a slight upswing as the recent surge in organizing activity continues at some of the largest companies. in the US Starbucks, Amazon and Chipotle workers have organized into unions demanding higher wages and better working conditions.

Although fulfillment centers and coffee chains are among the New Places to Organize, a Gallup poll found that union membership is still highest in industries that have long had unions. The organization states that membership is “highest among frontline and production workers”; 20% of them are owned union.

These workers are followed by health and social care workers, 13% of whom union members, then whites–collar workers (by 11%) and then administrative and clerical staff (by 10%).

Union support may be at an all-time high, but the number of those who can actually say they are union members is still quite small compared to past decades.

This is reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. which as of 2021 the number of workers who are members of trade unions is 14 million people, or 10.3%. This is less than 10.8% in 2020. According to the BLS, in 1983, the earliest year with comparable membership data, about 20% of workers were unionized.