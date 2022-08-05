US tries to appease Asian allies as China’s military grows bolder

PHNOMPEN, Cambodia — Just hours after five Chinese missiles exploded in Japanese waters off Taiwan, Chinese and Japanese foreign ministers found themselves awkwardly close to each other in the waiting room for Thursday night’s gala dinner at the Association’s meeting. peoples of Southeast Asia.

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, greeted the reporters before entering the room, stood there for three minutes, and then walked out to his motorcade. He has already canceled plans for a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart in the Cambodian capital after Japan signed a G-7 statement expressing concern over Beijing’s “threatening actions”. But the prospect of even an accidental exchange might be too great; Witnesses said that Mr. Wang left and did not return.

Across Asia, this was seen as yet another sign of a more volatile and dangerous environment following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.