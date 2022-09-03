New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

United States Treasury Hunter Hunter will not release Biden’s financial information to Republican lawmakers because the request must come through a committee with Democratic approval.

Republican lawmakers have been seeking information about “suspicious activity reports” on President Joe Biden’s son, but Treasury’s decision makes it virtually impossible to seek a request through the Democrat-controlled committee.

These suspicious activity reports include large cash transactions or transfers of more than $5,000, Reuters reported. Such reports may indicate fraud or money laundering, or they may even be legitimate.

The decision is the latest in a series of attempts by Republicans to obtain information, while the Treasury continues to deny their efforts.

In July, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who is also the ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said the Biden administration had changed standard operating rules to protect Hunter Biden from a Republican-led investigation.

“The Biden administration is restricting Congress’ access to SARs, and committee Republicans are considering whether this change in long-term policy is motivated by efforts to shield Hunter Biden and potential President Biden from scrutiny,” he wrote in a July 6, 2022, letter.

In the letter, the Republican reiterated the request for documents after Treasury failed to provide any “documents or information.”

According to the report, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is requesting a statement of intent to seek the information, and her refusal to comply is “not a political process.”

“Since the beginning of this administration, Treasury has made SARs available in response to authorized committee requests and engaged in the process with individual members seeking information.”

The Treasury also said it was committed to turning over some relevant information, although spokesman Comer disputed the claim.

“It’s troubling that the Biden administration is willing to feed a false narrative to the media to create the appearance of transparency while continuing to block congressional oversight,” he said.

The House of Representatives currently has 223 Democrats, giving them a majority over 212 Republicans. Some experts predict that Republicans will regain the majority in the upcoming November midterm elections.