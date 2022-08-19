US Treasury official to visit India amid Ukraine tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department’s top official is set to make his first official visit to India next week since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Amid tensions over India’s neutral stance on the invasion, which began in late February, the US wants the meetings to focus on how to deepen ties with the South Asian nation.

Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will travel to Mumbai and New Delhi for meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, the Ministry of Finance, the Reserve Bank of India and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

With India set to lead the Group of Twenty intergovernmental forum in 2023, Treasury Adeyemo said it will “discuss key shared priorities such as enhancing energy security, addressing global food insecurity and combating illicit financial flows”.

Despite its membership in the regional Quad alliance with the US, Australia and Japan, India has not ignored Russia, instead, relying on the Kremlin for energy and other exports to maintain its trade ties with Russia.

The country has increased its purchases of Russian oil, buying 60 million barrels so far in 2022, compared with a total of 12 million barrels in 2021, according to commodity data firm Kpler. .

The US and Europe, however, are far from Russian power — with Treasury officials encouraging price caps On Russian oil.

Adeyemo will meet with executives from the financial services and energy sectors in Mumbai and discuss strengthening economic ties between the US and India, a Treasury statement said.

He will emphasize the “deep economic, security and cultural ties of our two countries” and discuss ways to build “more resilient supply chains” through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which India joined as a founding member in May.

India is the second most populous country in the world and the largest democracy based on a population of 1.4 billion.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden issued a statement to mark India’s 75th independence anniversary, calling the US and India “essential partners”.