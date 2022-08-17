New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

US traffic deaths started to rise two years ago, and that dire trend will continue into 2022.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates, road deaths rose 7% in the first three months of the year to 9,560 people, the highest number for the first quarter in two decades.

Traffic deaths have increased since pandemic lockdowns were eased in 2020 as people returned to work and began taking more road trips. People traveled 40 billion more miles in the first quarter than a year ago, an increase of 5.6%, the agency said.

But the traffic fatality rate rose from 1.25 deaths per 100 million miles traveled in the quarter to 1.27, the agency said.

Before 2020, the number of deaths has decreased for three consecutive years.

The government has blamed the rise on speeding, impaired driving and other reckless behaviour, and has pledged to invest in speed enforcement and build safer roads.

“The overall numbers are still moving in the wrong direction,” NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff said in a prepared statement. “Now is the time for all states to double down on traffic safety.”

Cliff said the infrastructure law includes money for significant investments in highway safety.

The agency began running ads urging people to slow down and not drive while impaired. Wednesday announced the annual national impaired driving enforcement program with local police for weeks around the Labor Day holiday.

Nearly 43,000 people died on US roads last year. This is the highest in 16 years.

Traffic fatalities rose 10.5% last year over 2020, the largest percentage increase since NHTSA began collecting its fatality data in 1975. The agency will release final numbers for 2021 in the fall.

NHTSA’s fatality estimates are generally close to the actual numbers.

Cliff, who was confirmed by the Senate to run NHTSA just three months ago, is leaving the agency next month to run the California Air Resources Board, which regulates pollution. Chief Counsel Ann Carlson will manage the agency until a new administrator is nominated.