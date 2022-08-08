type here...
US to send another $1 billion in aid to Ukraine

By printveela editor

The United States will send more munitions to Ukraine, including missiles for HIMARS launchers, which are credited with destroying Russian command posts and ammunition depots, the Pentagon said Monday.

The new shipment of weapons and supplies worth up to $1 billion will come from the Pentagon’s own stockpiles and will be the 18th such military aid package since August 2021, Under Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl told reporters. briefing at the Pentagon.

Most of the munitions, including 75,000 rounds for 155mm howitzers and additional air defense missiles, are used to resupply weapons that have already been sent to Kyiv.

One weapon that has not been previously reported is a 120mm mortar. The weapon will come with 20,000 rounds and will be included in this new supply chain. Mortars of this size are infantry weapons that can typically fire a projectile containing about seven pounds of explosive at a distance of about four and a half miles.

Kahl declined to give the exact number of guided missiles the United States has already sent for use with HIMARS launchers, except that the total number is “several hundred”. Noting that the latest batch of weapons from the United States included “massive numbers” of these missiles, Mr. Kahl said they had a significant impact on Ukraine’s ability to fight Russian forces.

“They were very effective at hitting targets that had previously been difficult for Ukrainians to hit reliably,” Mr. Kahl said, adding that HIMARS “made it difficult for the Russians to get troops across the battlefield.”

“They had to move some aspects away from HIMARS,” he said. “It slowed them down. It has become more difficult for them to replenish their forces.”

In an update on the state of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, Mr. Kahl said that conditions in eastern Ukraine have “essentially stabilized” and the focus of hostilities with Russian forces has shifted to the south, where Ukrainian forces have been putting increasing pressure on Russian troops. positions.

Calling the war the most intense conventional conflict in Europe since World War II, Mr Kahl said Russian troop losses since the February 24 invasion were significant, with potentially 70,000 or 80,000 people killed or wounded in less than six months. .

“This figure could be a little lower or a little higher, but I think it’s a ballpark figure, which is quite remarkable given that the Russians didn’t achieve any of Vladimir Putin’s goals at the start of the war,” Mr Kahl said. .

Kahl noted that Russian troops most likely lost between 3,000 and 4,000 tanks and other armored vehicles, and he attributed some of those losses to Javelin anti-tank guided missiles that the United States provided to Ukrainian forces. As part of the new aid package, an additional 1,000 Javelins and hundreds of AT-4 anti-tank missiles will be sent to Kyiv.

The new shipments will bring the total amount of military aid the United States has sent to Ukraine to more than $9 billion since Russia invaded the country in February, Mr. Kahl said.

Separately, the United States is providing another $4.5 billion to the government of Ukraine to help the country “maintain essential functions.” U.S. Agency for International Development Monday Statement. The money will be channeled through the World Bank in coordination with the US Treasury Department, and Ukraine will be provided with financing in tranches, starting with a $3 billion disbursement this month.

Carly Olson made a report.

