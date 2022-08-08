US to send another $1 billion in aid to Ukraine

The United States will send more munitions to Ukraine, including missiles for HIMARS launchers, which are credited with destroying Russian command posts and ammunition depots, the Pentagon said Monday.

The new shipment of weapons and supplies worth up to $1 billion will come from the Pentagon’s own stockpiles and will be the 18th such military aid package since August 2021, Under Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl told reporters. briefing at the Pentagon.

Most of the munitions, including 75,000 rounds for 155mm howitzers and additional air defense missiles, are used to resupply weapons that have already been sent to Kyiv.