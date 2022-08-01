type here...
TOP STORIES US to send $550 million more weapons to Ukraine
By printveela editor

WASHINGTON. On Monday, the White House announced that the United States would send another $550 million worth of weapons to Ukraine to help it fight off Russian invaders, raising total US military investment there to more than $8 billion since the invasion began in February.

President Biden authorized the latest shipment as the first food cargo ship finally left the Ukrainian port city of Odessa after months of a Russian blockade under an agreement with Moscow. The White House urged the Kremlin to continue to honor the agreement to alleviate the growing food crisis around the world.

“Of course Russia has food as a weapon,” said John F. Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council. “We call on Russia to fulfill its obligations under this new agreement.”

Mr. Kirby said that Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken; General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, briefed their Ukrainian counterparts on the new arms shipments on Monday. Mr. Blinken’s statement says that he authorized the removal of weapons and equipment from the Ministry of Defense stocks for the needs of Ukraine’s self-defense.

