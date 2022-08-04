US to provide $25 million in agricultural aid to Cambodia.

PHNOMPEN, Cambodia. The US government is providing $25 million in agricultural development over five years to projects in Cambodia to help address food insecurity around the world, made even more pressing by Russia’s war in Ukraine, Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said. Thursday.
The new aid is part of a 12-year US food security project in Cambodia and will fund an initiative called Harvest Three, in which the US Agency for International Development will work with Cambodian farmers and other food industries to obtain food. to more markets. According to Mr. Blinken, the focus will be on grain among other products.
In some parts of the world, there is a shortage of grain due to Russia’s war with Ukraine, an important grain exporter.
“Food security around the world is getting worse because of Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine,” Mr. Blinken said, “which has blocked the delivery of millions of tons of Ukrainian crops to world markets.”
The Secretary of State made global food insecurity a top topic after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. Mr. Blinken called on other countries to help solve the shortage problem at meetings at the United Nations and elsewhere, and urged Russia to end its blockade of Ukrainian ports that kept grain out.
The United Nations and Turkey recently agreed to an agreement under which Russia would allow food shipments to pass by the Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea. A ship carrying corn left Ukraine on Monday, the first cargo ship in more than five months of war.
Speaking on the phone Thursday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mr. Blinken praised the months of Turkish diplomacy that led to the corn shipment.
Later, Mr. Blinken met with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union’s top foreign policy official, to discuss food and energy security issues. The two officials met on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Cambodia this week.