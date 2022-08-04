US to provide $25 million in agricultural aid to Cambodia.

PHNOMPEN, Cambodia. The US government is providing $25 million in agricultural development over five years to projects in Cambodia to help address food insecurity around the world, made even more pressing by Russia’s war in Ukraine, Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said. Thursday.

The new aid is part of a 12-year US food security project in Cambodia and will fund an initiative called Harvest Three, in which the US Agency for International Development will work with Cambodian farmers and other food industries to obtain food. to more markets. According to Mr. Blinken, the focus will be on grain among other products.

In some parts of the world, there is a shortage of grain due to Russia’s war with Ukraine, an important grain exporter.