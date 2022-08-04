type here...
TOP STORIES US to provide $25 million in agricultural aid to...
TOP STORIES

US to provide $25 million in agricultural aid to Cambodia.

By printveela editor

-

2
0
- Advertisment -


PHNOMPEN, Cambodia. The US government is providing $25 million in agricultural development over five years to projects in Cambodia to help address food insecurity around the world, made even more pressing by Russia’s war in Ukraine, Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said. Thursday.

The new aid is part of a 12-year US food security project in Cambodia and will fund an initiative called Harvest Three, in which the US Agency for International Development will work with Cambodian farmers and other food industries to obtain food. to more markets. According to Mr. Blinken, the focus will be on grain among other products.

In some parts of the world, there is a shortage of grain due to Russia’s war with Ukraine, an important grain exporter.

“Food security around the world is getting worse because of Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine,” Mr. Blinken said, “which has blocked the delivery of millions of tons of Ukrainian crops to world markets.”

The Secretary of State made global food insecurity a top topic after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. Mr. Blinken called on other countries to help solve the shortage problem at meetings at the United Nations and elsewhere, and urged Russia to end its blockade of Ukrainian ports that kept grain out.

The United Nations and Turkey recently agreed to an agreement under which Russia would allow food shipments to pass by the Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea. A ship carrying corn left Ukraine on Monday, the first cargo ship in more than five months of war.

Speaking on the phone Thursday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mr. Blinken praised the months of Turkish diplomacy that led to the corn shipment.

Later, Mr. Blinken met with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union’s top foreign policy official, to discuss food and energy security issues. The two officials met on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Cambodia this week.

Previous articleAccording to the lawyer, on January 6, the committee requests data from the phone of Alex Jones.
Next articleKyle Busch’s ‘sugar daddy’ is leaving and his NASCAR future is in limbo | opinion

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Kyle Busch’s ‘sugar daddy’ is leaving and his NASCAR future is in limbo | opinion

Anton Vincent, president of M&M's parent company Mars Wrigley, spoke of the company's need to "engage consumers" and...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

US to provide $25 million in agricultural aid to Cambodia.

PHNOMPEN, Cambodia. The US government is providing $25 million in agricultural development over five years to projects...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

According to the lawyer, on January 6, the committee requests data from the phone of Alex Jones.

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Jennifer Coolidge Says Playing Stifler’s Mom in ‘American Pie’ Helped Her Sex Life

(CNN)Jennifer Coolidge says her memorable role in the teen comedy "American Pie" came with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Kyle Busch’s ‘sugar daddy’ is leaving and his NASCAR future is in limbo | opinion

Anton Vincent, president of M&M's parent company Mars...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

US to provide $25 million in agricultural aid to Cambodia.

PHNOMPEN, Cambodia. The US government is providing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News