US sues Idaho over abortion law, citing medical treatment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging Idaho’s forced abortion law. It is argued that this violates federal law requiring doctors to provide medically necessary treatment, including abortion, to pregnant women.

The federal government “has filed suit seeking to invalidate the state’s criminal ban on providing abortions as applied to women with medical emergencies,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

The Justice Department’s first major action challenging the state’s trigger law since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The court’s decision led some states to enact restrictive abortion laws and is likely to lead to abortion bans in nearly half of the US states.

The Justice Department filed the lawsuit because federal prosecutors believe the Idaho law forces doctors to violate the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which requires anyone who comes to a medical facility for emergency treatment to be stabilized and treated, Garland said.

“Idaho’s law makes it a criminal offense for physicians to provide emergency medical treatment required by federal law,” Garland said.

Idaho, like many Republican-led states, has several anti-abortion laws on the books, creating legal turmoil now that the US Supreme Court has overturned the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.

The legislation targeted by the Justice Department would criminalize all abortions, making anyone who commits or attempts an abortion subject to a felony punishable by between two and five years in prison.

People charged under the law can defend themselves against criminal charges by arguing that they performed an abortion to save a pregnant woman from death, or that it occurred after the pregnant woman reported being raped or molested. law enforcement agency — and provided a copy of that report to the abortion provider.

“Under the Idaho law, once effective, any state or local prosecutor may be subject to the indictment, arrest and prosecution of a physician simply by showing that an abortion was performed regardless of the circumstances,” the Justice Department wrote in the suit. . “The statute places the burden on the physician to prove an ‘affirmative defense’ at trial.”

Advocates for survivors of sexual assault say the rape and indecency exemption is essentially ineffective because Idaho’s public records law does not allow law enforcement agencies to release reports while a case is under investigation — a process that typically takes weeks or months.

Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, a family physician and regional Planned Parenthood organization that has already used the Idaho Supreme Court on the abortion ban, is expected to hear arguments in the case Wednesday. In the lawsuit, Gustafson argued that the exemption for medical emergencies is vague and impossible to interpret.

Gustafson notes that some serious pregnancy-related medical conditions, such as preeclampsia, can cause death, adding that “it would be difficult, if not impossible, for me to enforce a medical exemption and provide care to a pregnant person who is life-threatening. Although there is no guarantee that I will do so.”

Neither Idaho Gov. Brad Little nor Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, both Republicans, immediately responded to requests for comment on the federal lawsuit.

Balsamo reports from Washington, DC