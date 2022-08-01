type here...
Politics US strike in Afghanistan kills top al-Qaeda leader Ayman...
Politics

US strike in Afghanistan kills top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri; Biden will speak Monday night

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -

WASHINGTON — Top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, according to a U.S. official familiar with the operation.

The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the strike was carried out by the CIA, not the Pentagon.

The White House did not immediately confirm the strike. But President Joe Biden is set to make comments Monday night to announce counterterrorism operations against “significant” al-Qaida targets in Afghanistan.

Biden will speak at 7:30 p.m. ET, according to a last-minute update on the president’s schedule, as he remains alone in the White House battling a rebound case of Covid-19.

See President Biden’s remarks here.

Over the weekend, the United States conducted “counterterrorism operations” against al-Qaeda targets in Afghanistan, an administration official said. “The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.”

The announcement comes nearly a year after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war since the Taliban returned to power.

President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Washington.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

Previous articleA man who attacked the Capitol with a gun has been sentenced to a long prison term
Next articleSeahawks’ Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Canada boosts HIV screening funding, including $8 million for self-test kits

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, shown at a Feb. 15 press conference in Ottawa, on Monday announced an increase...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

OnPolitics: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reported to visit Taiwan

Good afternoon, OnPolitics readers!Will we see Joe Biden vs. Joe Biden in 2024? Will Donald Trump see a...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Sue L. on Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson. Read the full Robinson decision

On Monday, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson released his decision on whether to suspend Browns quarterback...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Music Midtown shuts down gun laws in Georgia, highlighting legal gray area

Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Canada boosts HIV screening funding, including $8 million for self-test kits

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, shown at a Feb....
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

OnPolitics: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reported to visit Taiwan

Good afternoon, OnPolitics readers!Will we see Joe Biden vs....
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News