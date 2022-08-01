US strike in Afghanistan kills top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri; Biden will speak Monday night

WASHINGTON — Top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, according to a U.S. official familiar with the operation.

The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the strike was carried out by the CIA, not the Pentagon.

The White House did not immediately confirm the strike. But President Joe Biden is set to make comments Monday night to announce counterterrorism operations against “significant” al-Qaida targets in Afghanistan.

Biden will speak at 7:30 p.m. ET, according to a last-minute update on the president’s schedule, as he remains alone in the White House battling a rebound case of Covid-19.

Over the weekend, the United States conducted “counterterrorism operations” against al-Qaeda targets in Afghanistan, an administration official said. “The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.”

The announcement comes nearly a year after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war since the Taliban returned to power.

