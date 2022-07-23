type here...
US star Sydney McLaughlin breaks world record in 400 hurdles track and field world championships

Yes, she did it again.

For the third time in a calendar year, Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin obliterated her world record in the 400m hurdles, this time en route to her first career world championship.

The 22-year-old’s time of 50.68 seconds Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon shaved nearly a full second off her previous record of 51.41 set last month on the same track at the US Outdoor Nationals. And it gives her seven of the 11 fastest times recorded in the event.

That time was good enough to match seventh place in the women’s 400 final at the world championships the night before.

Femke Boal of the Netherlands finished second, nearly 1.5 seconds behind McLaughlin, and reigning champion Dalila Muhammad of the US took bronze.

Friday’s result wasn’t entirely surprising given the dominance McLaughlin has displayed in recent years. But, remarkable in itself – McLaughlin continues to make the extraordinary seem routine.

Long considered a prodigy in the sport, the New Jersey native has become a global superstar over the past few years. Since finishing second to Muhammad at the 2019 World Championships, McLaughlin has won titles at the Olympic Trials, Tokyo Games, US Outdoor Nationals and now the 2022 World Championships – all with record-breaking times.

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.



