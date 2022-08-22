New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The US and South Korea began their largest joint military exercise since 2018 on Monday.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise will continue till September 1 and will involve aircraft, warships, tanks and infantry. A joint statement by the two countries described the drills as defensive, but North Korea described them as practice for an offensive.

The exercises mark a renewal of drills after the US and South Korea held smaller events in the years since 2018.

The joint drills come as both North Korea and China become aggressive, with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un firing missiles and China conducting military drills around Taiwan.

North Korea last week categorically rejected calls for denuclearization from the South. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has floated a radical proposal that would allow North Korea to join the international economy if it disarms its nuclear weapons.

Kim’s sister dismissed the proposal on Friday.

Kim Yo Jong said in a statement, “It would have been better for his image to keep his mouth shut than to talk nonsense.”

Although this week’s military drills are not framed with China as a potential adversary, the renewed partnership between the US and South Korean militaries will also send a message to nearby China.

The Chinese military has conducted extensive and unprecedented live-fire drills around the island of Taiwan in recent weeks. The country cited trips to the island by US lawmakers as a reason for the increase.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the highest-level U.S. official to visit the self-governing island since Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997, but other groups of U.S. lawmakers have made long trips there.

Taiwan seceded from China in 1949 after pro-democracy forces lost a civil war to the Chinese Communist Party. The island has since been a self-governing democracy, but still has multibillion-dollar trade ties with the mainland.