US sets new overnight heat record in July

Speaking of hot nights, last month America got some for the history books.

Meteorologists say the continental United States set a nightly heat record in July, bringing no relief from the day’s scorching heat to people, animals, plants or the power grid.

The average low temperature for the lower 48 states in July was 63.6 degrees (17.6 Celsius), several hundredths of a degree higher than the previous record set in 2011. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climatologist Karin Gleason, this mark is not only the hottest average night for July, but for any other month in 128 years of record keeping. The July overnight low was more than 3 degrees (1.7 Celsius) warmer than the 20th century average.

Scientists have long said that nighttime temperatures, as reflected in ever-higher lows that typically occur after sunset and before sunrise, are critical to health.

“When you have daytime temperatures that are at or near record highs, and you don’t have that kind of recovery at night with a drop in temperature, that puts a lot of stress on plants, animals and people,” Gleason said Friday. “It’s a big deal.”

In Texas, where monthly average daytime temperatures topped 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius) for the first time in July and the power grid was overloaded, the average nighttime temperature was still a hot 74.3 degrees (23.5 Celsius) – 4 degrees (2.2 in Celsius). ) above the 20th century average.

Over the past 30 years, minimum nighttime temperatures in the United States have risen by an average of about 2.1 degrees (1.2 degrees Celsius), while high daytime temperatures have risen by 1.9 degrees (1.1 degrees Celsius) at the same time. Celsius). For decades, climate scientists have been saying that global warming from burning coal, oil and natural gas will cause the world to warm up faster at night and in the northern polar regions. The study Earlier this week it was reported that the Arctic is currently warming four times faster than the rest of the globe.

Nighttime heats up faster, Gleason says, because daytime warming helps the air hold more moisture than that moisture helps hold heat at night.

“So theoretically that’s expected, and that’s also what we’re seeing in the data,” Gleason said.

NOAA on Friday also released its global temperature data for July, showing it was on average the sixth hottest month on record with an average temperature of 61.97 degrees (16.67 degrees Celsius), up 1.57 degrees (0.87 degrees Celsius) warmer than in the 20th century. average. It was a month of extreme heat, including the UK breaking its heat record.

“Global warming continues,” said Colorado meteorologist Bob Henson.