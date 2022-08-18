New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The US has allocated an additional 50,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine for venues hosting upcoming gay pride events, health officials said Thursday.

The number of doses sent to each individual depends on factors such as the size of the event, how many health workers will be available to administer the shots, and how many of the attendees are at high risk of contracting the virus.

“That’s how many shots in weapons spread,” White House monkeypox response coordinator Bob Fenton told reporters Thursday. He said the effort was an effort to “meet people where they are.”

At least a dozen US Pride events are scheduled over the next two months, including large gatherings in Atlanta and New Orleans in early September. US officials said they will send 2,000 additional doses to North Carolina, where the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade will be held this weekend.

“We offer the vaccine to those at high risk at these events, which is a two-dose vaccine series, and receiving the vaccine at the event does not provide protection at the event itself,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monkeypox was endemic in parts of Africa, where people became infected through the bites of rodents or small animals, but it was not considered a disease that could easily spread among people until May, when infections emerged in Europe and the US.

More than 39,000 cases have been reported in countries that have not historically seen monkeypox. Most of the cases have occurred in men who have sex with men, but health officials stress that anyone can contract the virus.

The US has the most infections of any country – more than 13,500. About 98% of US cases were men and 93% of men reported recent sexual contact with other men.

Officials say the virus is spread primarily through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it can also be spread in other ways, including by touching linens used by someone with monkeypox.

People with monkeypox may experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Many develop very painful zit-like bumps during outbreaks. No one has died in the US, but deaths have been reported in other countries.

The US has a limited supply of the vaccine, Xinneos, which is considered the main weapon against the virus. Currently doses are given to people as soon as they are thought to have been exposed. Scientists are still trying to determine how well the shots work.

The government moved last week to stretch the supply by giving people a fifth of the usual dose injected under the skin instead of a full vial injected into deep tissue. Officials announced this week that 442,000 small doses are being released for order by state, local and territorial health departments. On Thursday, they said more would arrive next week — 1.8 million doses, or 360,000 bottles.

Many healthcare workers may have little experience giving shots using just the under-the-skin method, which requires different needles and syringes. Some health departments and health centers, including those in Atlanta and Los Angeles, have begun giving monkeypox shots that way, U.S. officials said. But some local officials say a week or more is needed to make the change.

Also on Thursday, health officials said they would increase supplies by 50,000 treatment courses to treat TPOXX and monkeypox infections next week.