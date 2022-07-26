closer
A group of US senators gave baseball commissioner Rob Manfred a three-day extension until Friday to respond to questions about the sport’s antitrust exemption and the minor leagues.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference after negotiating a labor contract with the players' union Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Senators made the request to Manfred on July 18, and MLB asked for additional time.

Illinois Democrat Richard Durbin, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, and Iowa Republican Charles Grassley, the ranking minority member, are among four senators who will ask Manfred a series of questions that could be a prelude to proposed legislation that would further limit the exemption. By a 1922 Supreme Court decision.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

“I reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage,” Manfred said before last week’s All-Star Game.