US return to Guadalcanal at another tense moment in history

Caroline Kennedy, US Ambassador to Australia, and Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of State, stood together at dawn Sunday on the island of Guadalcanal to mark the 80th anniversary of a World War II battle that nearly resulted in loss of life. their fathers, and it redefined America’s role in Asia.
Then and now there was violence, great-power rivalry, and nervous concern about the future. Their visit came at a time when the Chinese military was due to complete a 72-hour exercise around Taiwan simulating an invasion. And in their speeches at events with officials from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the Solomon Islands, both officials emphasized that the region — and the world — were at another crossroads.
Ms. Kennedy, surrounded by local well-wishers, promised “the honor of those who came before us to work and do their best to leave a legacy for those who follow us.”
Miss Sherman was more blunt. “It’s up to us to decide whether we want to continue to create societies where people can freely speak their mind,” she told a group gathered on a leafy ridge above the Solomon Islands’ capital, Honiara. “If we want governments to be transparent and accountable to their people. If we want an international system that is fair and orderly, where everyone plays by the same rules and where disputes are resolved peacefully.”
In many ways, the visit to Guadalcanal marked the end of a busy week that began with trips to Asia by Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, whose brief stay in Taiwan kicked off China’s military exercises. . Throughout the region, history, diplomacy and crisis are intertwined, as often happens when great power rivalries erupt.
Hal Brands Professor of International Affairs at Johns Hopkins University recently postedthe early years of the Cold War were also characterized by “diplomatic squabbles and fears of war” as Russia and the United States fought for position in a still fledgling world order.
Today’s superpowers are different, as are the contested territories, with new testing grounds such as Ukraine and Taiwan. But some points on the map, including the Pacific Islands, seem to be designed for recurring roles.
China is working across the region to secure influence, resources and possibly military bases in what security analysts say is an attempt to undermine the Australian and American presence on the island chains that played a key role in World War II.
In the Solomon Islands, one of the poorest island nations in the Pacific, the government has been particularly accommodating. In 2019, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogaware severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan, a self-governing island that China considers a renegade province. A few months ago, he signed a security agreement with Beijing that would allow China’s navy to use some of those islands where some 7,000 Americans died during World War II.
Read more about the relationship between Asia and the United States
Mr. Sogaware, who met privately with US officials and did not attend Sunday’s ceremonies, insists there is no Chinese base en route. However, this year the United States announced that it would reopen an embassy in Honiara, as well as adding embassies to Kiribati and Tonga, two other Pacific countries with a large Chinese presence.
And along with formal diplomatic pressure, which Australia has also stepped up, there has been frequent mention of American ties that stretch back to the 1940s.
Ms. Kennedy, daughter of John F. Kennedy, and Ms. Sherman, whose father, Mel Sherman, was a Marine, recently discussed their connection to the Solomon Islands and the war.
“We thought about how if she wasn’t here, I wouldn’t be here if our fathers hadn’t been saved,” Ms. Sherman said in an interview before the trip. It was also clear, she added, that these stories provided an opportunity to “energize our partners.”
AT video which showed Americans fighting, Ms. Kennedy visiting a World War II memorial in Australia, and Ms. Sherman touching her father’s uniform, they promised that the United States would “renew cooperation with our allies and partners.”
In their speeches and in their free moments, they told family anecdotes and shared their experiences – selfless, victory, freedom, personal risk, combined frequently repeated words. As Ms. Sherman called China’s response to Ms. Pelosi’s trip “irresponsible” during the press conference, the visit should have resonated within months.
“It’s part of the American comeback strategy,” said Clive Moore, emeritus professor of history at the University of Queensland, whose research focuses on the Solomon Islands. “Obviously they were talking about what America needs to do to get back on track.”
However, in such a stressful time, the personal sometimes overshadows the political. Miss Sherman suppressed her emotions during her keynote comments at dawn. She often said that her father rarely told war stories that went beyond the basics: he dropped out of college two days after Pearl Harbor and was wounded while serving in the Guadalcanal campaign.
The story of Miss Kennedy’s father is better known.
At the time, he was hardly a famous Kennedy. He ended up in the Pacific after the six-month battle of Guadalcanal was officially over and the war was changing but still uncertain as the fighting with the Japanese continued.
In April 1943, he took command of the patrol torpedo boat PT-109, which, according to Fredrik Logueval’s biography “JFK”, was “dirty and battle-worn”.
On August 1, this boat was one of 15 sent to Blackett’s Strait northwest of Guadalcanal to intercept a Japanese transport convoy. Just after 2 a.m., it was rammed by a Japanese destroyer.
Two of Kennedy’s men died instantly. He and 10 others survived, including engineer Patrick McMahon, who was badly burned. Kennedy gathered the men together on the largest piece of debris before dawn and then decided that they needed to swim towards land.
With McMahon’s life jacket strap in his mouth, Kennedy took the lead in directing them to the small island of Olasana. The exhausting swim took almost five hours.
That night, Kennedy swam out alone with a lantern, hoping to find an American boat to rescue them. After this failed – and he nearly drowned – he and another crew member set off for a larger island, where they spotted two islanders in a canoe at some distance.
“They thought he was from Japan,” John Colony, son of one of them, Eroni Kuman, said in an interview in Honiara. “Then he raised his hands and waved, ‘Come on, come on, come on, America.’
The men seemed to have disappeared, but when Kennedy returned to Olasana late at night, the same two were there. They were teenage scouts who worked for the allies: Biuku Gasa and Mr. Kumana. After another attempt to find a friendly boat failed, Mr. Gasa had an idea. Kennedy scrawled a message on a coconut shell that said: LIVING NEED KENNEDY’S LITTLE BOAT.
Two scouts have flown a coconut through enemy waters to an Allied base 38 miles away.
Along the way, they stopped to report this to their fellow intelligence officer, who informed the Australian Coast Watcher, an intelligence officer who reported the movements of enemy ships and troops. The coast watcher immediately dispatched seven scouts in a large canoe filled with food, drink and cigarettes.
The next day, 7 August, the islanders placed Kennedy in the bottom of a canoe, covered him with palm fronds to avoid being detected by Japanese aircraft, and took him to an island controlled by Australian forces. A few hours later, the entire crew was safe at the nearest base.
Ms. Kennedy said that, in addition to her father, “countless American and Allied families have the Solomon Islanders to thank for their survival.”
Mr. Kennedy would agree. If he were still alive, he might also have a message for his daughter and other State Department employees facing Asia’s current moment of uncertainty. Perhaps he would even quote from his story what wisdom can be gleaned from what happened after his boat was rammed.
“Before that, I was somewhat cynical about the American as a fighter. I have seen too many stomachaches and layoffs,” he told his parents in a letter. “But with the chips down, it all disappeared.”
“For an American, it must be either terribly easy or terribly difficult,” he added. “When he’s in the middle, then there are problems.”
Matthew Abbott provided a report from Honiara and Jane Pearl from Seoul.