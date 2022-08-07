US return to Guadalcanal at another tense moment in history

Caroline Kennedy, US Ambassador to Australia, and Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of State, stood together at dawn Sunday on the island of Guadalcanal to mark the 80th anniversary of a World War II battle that nearly resulted in loss of life. their fathers, and it redefined America’s role in Asia.

Then and now there was violence, great-power rivalry, and nervous concern about the future. Their visit came at a time when the Chinese military was due to complete a 72-hour exercise around Taiwan simulating an invasion. And in their speeches at events with officials from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the Solomon Islands, both officials emphasized that the region — and the world — were at another crossroads.

Ms. Kennedy, surrounded by local well-wishers, promised “the honor of those who came before us to work and do their best to leave a legacy for those who follow us.”