New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A senior administration official told Fox News that the United States conducted a “successful” counterterrorism operation against “significant” al Qaeda leader Aman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan over the weekend.

President Biden is expected to address the nation from the White House on Monday at 7:30 PM ET on the operation.

“Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant al Qaeda target in Afghanistan,” a senior administration official told Fox News on Monday. “The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.”

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri was killed in a CIA drone strike, two intelligence sources told Fox News.

Biden Warns Admin Not to Stop Action Reports on Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

Former Vice President Dick Cheney told Fox News Digital in response to news of the operation, “It’s great that we got him. I’ve been out of the business for years, so I’m waiting to get all the facts.”

Following the attacks of September 11, 2001, former President George W. Cheney served under Bush.

The Biden administration closed the US embassy in Kabul and withdrew all military assets from Afghanistan on August 31, 2021, ending the United States’ long war.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned lawmakers last September that terrorist groups like al Qaeda would grow more rapidly after the U.S. pulls out of Afghanistan.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the time that the focus of the ongoing US military effort in Afghanistan was to counter the terrorist threat, not the Taliban. Austin said the US was “keeping an eye” on al Qaeda, a terrorist network that used Afghanistan as a haven to plan the 9/11 attacks in 2001 when US forces invaded Afghanistan.

Ayman al-Zawahiri appeared in a video last year commemorating 20 years later 9/11 terrorist attacks Despite rumors that he died months ago.

Al Zawahiri was named as Osama bin Laden’s successor in June 2011, a month after the terrorist leader was shot dead by US forces at a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Fox News’ Andrew Murray and Jon Brown contributed to this report.