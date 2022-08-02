New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Federal prosecutors are seeking to seize disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti’s $4.5 million private jet, according to a Monday court filing.

Avenatti will be sentenced in September on client fraud charges, and prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of the jet to include in his sentence, according to Law and Crime.

Prosecutors submitted the file to the Central District of California on Monday and said Avenatti did not object to the forfeiture.

Avenatti reportedly agreed to “expressly, freely and voluntarily waive all right, title and interest” in the aircraft, according to L&C.

Avenatti was sentenced in June to four years in prison for defrauding his client, porn star Stormy Daniels, of $300,000.

However, the California case concerns other allegations against Avenatti. He is accused of defrauding five other clients out of nearly $10 million.

Avenatti first rose to fame after the 2016 election of former President Donald Trump. Avenatti argued on behalf of Daniels that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and that the Trump campaign paid her $130,000 to keep quiet during the election.