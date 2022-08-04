US proposes to increase refund protections for air travelers

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Transportation Department is proposing to require airlines to provide refunds to passengers if their flight schedule is significantly changed or the airline makes major changes to their itinerary.

The proposed rule announced on Wednesday would require airlines to issue refunds if their departure or arrival time changes by three hours or more for a domestic flight or at least six hours for an international flight.

Refunds are also payable if the airline changes a passenger’s departure or arrival airport, adds stops to their journey or causes a “significant downgrade” in the travel experience by switching to a different type of flight.

This rule also applies to passengers who purchase non-refundable tickets, which are generally less expensive and preferred by many leisure travelers.

The proposal comes after the department was inundated with complaints from passengers whose flights were canceled or changed – or who were afraid to travel in the early months of the pandemic – and were unable to get refunds.

Advertisement

Airlines prefer to hand out travel vouchers instead of refunds.

The department has proposed that airlines and ticket agents issue non-expiring vouchers to passengers who have been told not to travel during the pandemic for health reasons or because borders are closed.

travel A volcano near Iceland’s main airport has erupted again after a hiatus Magnificent Byzantine churches make up Thessaloniki’s holy sites Spain is the latest country with reports of nightclub needlesticks A wind-whipped fire leaves a Northern California village in ashes

The proposal faces a public-comment period and opposition from airlines. Their trade group, Airlines for America, did not immediately comment.

Currently, airlines must provide refunds to passengers whose flights are canceled or substantially altered, but this has never defined cancellation or substantially altered. For that reason, airlines have challenged the Department of Transportation’s authority to force refunds.

“When Americans buy an airline ticket, they want to get to their destination safely, reliably and affordably,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “This new proposed rule will protect passengers’ rights and help ensure they receive timely refunds from airlines.”

Consumer complaints filed with the department rose nearly seven-fold in 2020 from the year before, and 87% were about refunds.

The department will take public comments on the proposal for 90 days. A team that includes a team advising the department and consumer advocates has scheduled an online meeting on August 22 to discuss the rule.