type here...
Politics US proposes to increase refund protections for air travelers
Politics

US proposes to increase refund protections for air travelers

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


WASHINGTON (AP) – The Transportation Department is proposing to require airlines to provide refunds to passengers if their flight schedule is significantly changed or the airline makes major changes to their itinerary.

The proposed rule announced on Wednesday would require airlines to issue refunds if their departure or arrival time changes by three hours or more for a domestic flight or at least six hours for an international flight.

Refunds are also payable if the airline changes a passenger’s departure or arrival airport, adds stops to their journey or causes a “significant downgrade” in the travel experience by switching to a different type of flight.

This rule also applies to passengers who purchase non-refundable tickets, which are generally less expensive and preferred by many leisure travelers.

The proposal comes after the department was inundated with complaints from passengers whose flights were canceled or changed – or who were afraid to travel in the early months of the pandemic – and were unable to get refunds.

Advertisement

Airlines prefer to hand out travel vouchers instead of refunds.

The department has proposed that airlines and ticket agents issue non-expiring vouchers to passengers who have been told not to travel during the pandemic for health reasons or because borders are closed.

travel

  • A volcano near Iceland’s main airport has erupted again after a hiatus

  • Magnificent Byzantine churches make up Thessaloniki’s holy sites

  • Spain is the latest country with reports of nightclub needlesticks

  • A wind-whipped fire leaves a Northern California village in ashes

    • The proposal faces a public-comment period and opposition from airlines. Their trade group, Airlines for America, did not immediately comment.

    Currently, airlines must provide refunds to passengers whose flights are canceled or substantially altered, but this has never defined cancellation or substantially altered. For that reason, airlines have challenged the Department of Transportation’s authority to force refunds.

    “When Americans buy an airline ticket, they want to get to their destination safely, reliably and affordably,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “This new proposed rule will protect passengers’ rights and help ensure they receive timely refunds from airlines.”

    Consumer complaints filed with the department rose nearly seven-fold in 2020 from the year before, and 87% were about refunds.

    The department will take public comments on the proposal for 90 days. A team that includes a team advising the department and consumer advocates has scheduled an online meeting on August 22 to discuss the rule.

    Previous articleWhen the house is a ferry: the influx from Ukraine strains Europe
    Next articleFord Bronco ‘Oats’ is a motoring mystery

    Latest news

    US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

    Gabby Petito Foundation donates $100,000 to domestic violence hotline as calls surge: ‘She’s saving lives’

    off Video Gabby Petito's mother speaks at the Family Against Domestic Violence...
    Read more
    Sportsprintveela editor - 0

    Astros’ Yordon Alvarez Had 4 Strikes, No One Saw: ‘Everybody Missed’

    closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
    Read more
    Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

    Ford Bronco ‘Oats’ is a motoring mystery

    closer Video Review: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor...
    Read more
    Politicsprintveela editor - 0

    US proposes to increase refund protections for air travelers

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Transportation Department is proposing to require airlines to provide refunds to passengers if their...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

    When the house is a ferry: the influx from Ukraine strains Europe

    The duty-free shop on Deck 7 of the Isabelle has been converted into a locker and pantry, with...
    Read more
    US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

    MSNBC’s Joey Reid compares SCOTUS abortion decision to slavery: ‘What Alito said, your state owns your body’

    off Video Joey Reid: Alito Declares 'Your State Owns Your Body' MSNBC's...
    Read more

    Must read

    - Advertisement -

    You might also likeRELATED
    Recommended to you

    Editor Picks

    Must Read

    Hot Topics

    About Us

    Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

    Contact us: contact@printveela.com

    Follow Us

    © Copyright - Printveela News