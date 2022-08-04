US plans to declare public health emergency as monkeypox spreads

As monkeypox continues to rise in the United States, the Biden administration plans to declare a public health emergency, possibly as early as Thursday, according to a federal official familiar with the discussions.

The declaration would mean that the outbreak now poses a serious threat to Americans and will set in motion a host of measures designed to turn the tide. It would be give federal agencies powers accelerate the delivery of vaccines and medicines, access emergency funding and hire additional workers to deal with the outbreak that began in May.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency for the outbreak on 23 July.

The supply of the monkeypox vaccine called Jynneos was severely limited, and the administration was heavily criticized for increasing the number of doses too slowly. Declaring an emergency would not reduce this shortage, but it could provide faster access to tecovirimat, the drug recommended for this disease.