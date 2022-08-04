type here...
TOP STORIES US plans to declare public health emergency as monkeypox...
TOP STORIES

US plans to declare public health emergency as monkeypox spreads

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


As monkeypox continues to rise in the United States, the Biden administration plans to declare a public health emergency, possibly as early as Thursday, according to a federal official familiar with the discussions.

The declaration would mean that the outbreak now poses a serious threat to Americans and will set in motion a host of measures designed to turn the tide. It would be give federal agencies powers accelerate the delivery of vaccines and medicines, access emergency funding and hire additional workers to deal with the outbreak that began in May.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency for the outbreak on 23 July.

The supply of the monkeypox vaccine called Jynneos was severely limited, and the administration was heavily criticized for increasing the number of doses too slowly. Declaring an emergency would not reduce this shortage, but it could provide faster access to tecovirimat, the drug recommended for this disease.

The news of the administration’s plans was first reported by the Washington Post.

As of Wednesday, there were about 7,000 cases of monkeypox in the US. highest per capita in Washington, New York and Georgia. More than 99 percent of cases are among men who have sex with men.

The virus is transmitted mainly through close physical contact; the infection is rarely fatal—no deaths have been reported here—but can be very painful. The United States has one of the highest rates in the world and the number is expected to rise as surveillance and testing improves.

Declaring a monkeypox emergency sends “a strong message that this is important, that this needs to be addressed now,” said Ann Rimouin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles and a member of the WHO’s monkeypox advisory group.

Dr. Rimouin is one of the scientific advisers who called on the WHO to classify monkeypox as a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern”. The organization has used this definition only seven times since 2007.

As panellists were divided on the issue, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, overturned the advisers’ decision to declare an emergency for monkeypox, which currently has only two other diseases, Covid-19 and polio.

The WHO declaration says that member countries should take the outbreak seriously, allocate significant resources to contain it, and cooperate with other countries by sharing information, vaccines and medicines.

In the United States, demands for stronger action against monkeypox have intensified. Recently Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat from California, urged the Biden administration step up the production and distribution of vaccines and develop a long-term strategy to combat the virus.

Senator Patty Murray, Washington State Democrat who chairs the health committee, pushed The Department of Health and Human Services to provide a detailed report on the steps it is taking to contain the outbreak.

The decision to declare a state of emergency is likely to be politically unpopular, said Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease physician at Emory University in Atlanta. He noted that many in Congress were pushing for the administration to call off the public health emergency due to Covid-19.

However, “I think it is high time for the US to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency,” he said.

The emergency sign will allow FDA for approval measures that can diagnose, prevent, or treat monkeypox without having to undergo the usual exhaustive agency screening. The agency has relied heavily on this provision to speed up coronavirus tests, vaccines and treatments.

Declaring an emergency also gives the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention greater access to information from health care providers and states. Federal agencies such as the CDC cannot force states to share case or vaccination data.

During an outbreak, federal health officials routinely general information testing capacity or the number of vaccines shipped to the states. But CDC case numbers lag those of local health departments, and the number of people vaccinated or their demographic information is largely unavailable.

“We are again really concerned about the fact that we do not have the authority in the agency to receive this data,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, at an event recently hosted by The Washington Post.

The agency is working to expand its access to government data, but so far the information is patchy and unreliable. Local health departments are underfunded, understaffed and depleted after more than two years of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Declaring this monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency is important, but even more important is increasing federal and local coordination, closing our gaps in vaccine supply, and getting funds from Congress to address this crisis,” he said. . Gregg Gonsalves, Epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health and WHO Monkeypox Adviser.

“Otherwise, we are talking about a new endemic virus that has taken root in this country.”

Previous article‘Prey’ sends the ‘Predator’ franchise back in time to find cheap thrills on Hulu
Next articleA suspect who climbed into a Wendy’s drive-thru window and took a cash drawer was arrested

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Kyle Busch’s ‘sugar daddy’ is leaving and his NASCAR future is in limbo | opinion

Anton Vincent, president of M&M's parent company Mars Wrigley, spoke of the company's need to "engage consumers" and...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

US to provide $25 million in agricultural aid to Cambodia.

PHNOMPEN, Cambodia. The US government is providing $25 million in agricultural development over five years to projects...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

According to the lawyer, on January 6, the committee requests data from the phone of Alex Jones.

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Jennifer Coolidge Says Playing Stifler’s Mom in ‘American Pie’ Helped Her Sex Life

(CNN)Jennifer Coolidge says her memorable role in the teen comedy "American Pie" came with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Kyle Busch’s ‘sugar daddy’ is leaving and his NASCAR future is in limbo | opinion

Anton Vincent, president of M&M's parent company Mars...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

US to provide $25 million in agricultural aid to Cambodia.

PHNOMPEN, Cambodia. The US government is providing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News