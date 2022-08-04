US plans to declare public health emergency as monkeypox spreads

As monkeypox continues to rise in the United States, the Biden administration plans to declare a public health emergency, possibly as early as Thursday, according to a federal official familiar with the discussions.
The declaration would mean that the outbreak now poses a serious threat to Americans and will set in motion a host of measures designed to turn the tide. It would be give federal agencies powers accelerate the delivery of vaccines and medicines, access emergency funding and hire additional workers to deal with the outbreak that began in May.
The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency for the outbreak on 23 July.
The supply of the monkeypox vaccine called Jynneos was severely limited, and the administration was heavily criticized for increasing the number of doses too slowly. Declaring an emergency would not reduce this shortage, but it could provide faster access to tecovirimat, the drug recommended for this disease.
The news of the administration’s plans was first reported by the Washington Post.
As of Wednesday, there were about 7,000 cases of monkeypox in the US. highest per capita in Washington, New York and Georgia. More than 99 percent of cases are among men who have sex with men.
The virus is transmitted mainly through close physical contact; the infection is rarely fatal—no deaths have been reported here—but can be very painful. The United States has one of the highest rates in the world and the number is expected to rise as surveillance and testing improves.
What you need to know about the monkeypox virus
What is monkeypox? Monkeypox is a virus similar to smallpox, but the symptoms are less severe. It was discovered in 1958 after outbreaks occurred in monkeys kept for research. The virus has mostly been found in parts of Central and West Africa, but in recent weeks it has spread to dozens of countries and infected tens of thousands of people, mostly men who have sex with men. On July 23, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency.
Declaring a monkeypox emergency sends “a strong message that this is important, that this needs to be addressed now,” said Ann Rimouin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles and a member of the WHO’s monkeypox advisory group.
Dr. Rimouin is one of the scientific advisers who called on the WHO to classify monkeypox as a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern”. The organization has used this definition only seven times since 2007.
As panellists were divided on the issue, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, overturned the advisers’ decision to declare an emergency for monkeypox, which currently has only two other diseases, Covid-19 and polio.
The WHO declaration says that member countries should take the outbreak seriously, allocate significant resources to contain it, and cooperate with other countries by sharing information, vaccines and medicines.
In the United States, demands for stronger action against monkeypox have intensified. Recently Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat from California, urged the Biden administration step up the production and distribution of vaccines and develop a long-term strategy to combat the virus.
Senator Patty Murray, Washington State Democrat who chairs the health committee, pushed The Department of Health and Human Services to provide a detailed report on the steps it is taking to contain the outbreak.
The decision to declare a state of emergency is likely to be politically unpopular, said Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease physician at Emory University in Atlanta. He noted that many in Congress were pushing for the administration to call off the public health emergency due to Covid-19.
However, “I think it is high time for the US to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency,” he said.
The emergency sign will allow FDA for approval measures that can diagnose, prevent, or treat monkeypox without having to undergo the usual exhaustive agency screening. The agency has relied heavily on this provision to speed up coronavirus tests, vaccines and treatments.
Declaring an emergency also gives the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention greater access to information from health care providers and states. Federal agencies such as the CDC cannot force states to share case or vaccination data.
During an outbreak, federal health officials routinely general information testing capacity or the number of vaccines shipped to the states. But CDC case numbers lag those of local health departments, and the number of people vaccinated or their demographic information is largely unavailable.
“We are again really concerned about the fact that we do not have the authority in the agency to receive this data,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, at an event recently hosted by The Washington Post.
The agency is working to expand its access to government data, but so far the information is patchy and unreliable. Local health departments are underfunded, understaffed and depleted after more than two years of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Declaring this monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency is important, but even more important is increasing federal and local coordination, closing our gaps in vaccine supply, and getting funds from Congress to address this crisis,” he said. . Gregg Gonsalves, Epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health and WHO Monkeypox Adviser.
“Otherwise, we are talking about a new endemic virus that has taken root in this country.”