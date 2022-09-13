New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Although the proportion of US youth diagnosed with type 2 diabetes has doubled since 2001, a US panel tasked with weighing the benefits and risks of regular diabetes screening for children and adolescents found that the evidence for this test is lacking.

That increase tracks with an increase in obesity — a major risk factor for the most common form of diabetes linked to poor diet and lack of exercise.

Concerned that this increase could increase complications later in life, the US Preventive Services Task Force commissioned a systematic review of the literature to assess the benefits and potential harms of screening asymptomatic children and adolescents for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes.

A nongovernmental advisory panel that makes evidence-based screening recommendations said that while there is plenty of evidence to support screening adults for type 2 diabetes, there is not enough to make similar recommendations for asymptomatic youth, the group wrote Tuesday. JAMA Medical Journal.

When diagnosed in young adults, studies increasingly show that type 2 diabetes is associated with serious health problems and premature death, Dr. Elvira Isganitis and Lori Laffel, pediatric endocrinologists at Harvard Medical School, wrote in an editorial in the journal.

“Prevention and early detection of type 2 diabetes in children is a public health priority,” they wrote.

According to a 2020 report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rates of type 2 diabetes among children and adolescents increased from 9 per 100,000 in 2002-2003 to 13.8 per 100,000 in 2014-15. Native Americans, blacks, and Hispanic youth are the hardest hit.

Type 2 diabetes in young adults increases the risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. If left untreated, it can lead to heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, circulatory problems and blindness.

But screening asymptomatic youth may not be the answer, at least for now, said Dr. Amy Shaw, a pediatric endocrinologist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and co-author of a second editorial in JAMA accompanying the report.

Although on the rise, type 2 diabetes is rare in children and teenagers, she told Reuters in an email.

“There are 25 million adults and about 30,000 children with type 2 diabetes. Most youth with body weight in the overweight and obese categories do not develop diabetes, so the benefit of screening all youth is unclear,” she wrote.

Clinicians need a better understanding of which youth are most at risk for type 2 diabetes, data that will allow for more accurate screening guidelines, Shaw said.

“We need to make sure that the standards we are using (from adults) are appropriate in children,” she wrote.

The US National Institutes of Health is conducting a study to help refine which youth might benefit from such screening, Shaw and colleagues wrote in their editorial.

Until more is known, Shaw advocates that doctors stick to current guidelines from the American Diabetes Association, which call for screening only for overweight and obese children who have other risk factors, such as a family history of diabetes, low or high birth weight. Or if the child’s mother has gestational diabetes.

In these children, who are at high risk for type 2 diabetes, screening is essential, Shaw said.

