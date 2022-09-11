US Open Women’s Title No. 1 Iga Switech no. Defeated 5 seed Zabir.

NEW YORK – As good as this year has been, Iga Swiatek came into the US Open not knowing what to expect.

She complained that the women used different, slightly lighter, tennis balls than the men at Flushing Meadows, where she never got past the fourth round. She’s trying to get used to the noise and distractions, the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple. She went just 4-4 since her 37-match hitting streak ended in July.

None of that matters now. Serena Williams cemented her status as the new dominant figure in her sport by winning the final tournament of her career, defeating No. 1-ranked Swiatek Arthur at No. 5 Ouns beat Jabeer 6-2, 7-6 (5). Ashe Stadium on Saturday to capture his first championship at the US Open and third Grand Slam title overall.

“Especially before this tournament there is not much expectation. It’s a very challenging time, you know? ” said Sviatek, who is 55-7 in tour-level matches with seven trophies in 2022, both best in the WTA.

“Definitely, this tournament was really challenging because it’s New York. It’s very loud. It’s very crazy,” she said. “I’m really proud that I was able to handle it mentally.”

Sviatek, like Jabir, travels with a sports psychologist and it takes some courage to pull this off. At 6-5 in the second set, Switek earned her first championship point. Before Jabir served, Sviatek jogged to the sideline to switch rackets – an unusual choice at the time.

When action resumed, Switek missed a backhand. It was very difficult to recover from it. Indeed, Jabir pushed matters to a tiebreaker, after which she led 5-4. But Sviatek steeled herself, took the final three points and soon received the silver trophy and the $2.6 million winner’s check: “I’m really glad it wasn’t cashed.”

The 21-year-old from Poland won the French Open for the second time in June and became the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two major titles in the same season.

“I really tried, but Iga didn’t make it easy for me. “She deserves to win today,” said the 28-year-old Tunisian Jabir, who will climb to No. 2 in the rankings on Monday.

Glancing at Swiatek and smiling, Jabir told the crowd, which gave her plenty of support: “I don’t like her that much right now, but that’s okay.”

Jabir is the first African woman and the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final, and the second in a row. But she is 0-2 at that stage, including a runner-up finish at Wimbledon in July.

“I know I will work hard and soon we will get that title,” Jabir told her fans and her support team, who wore black shirts with white writing in Arabic that read “Yalla Habibi” and “Let’s go, my love!”

On this sunny, 85-degree Fahrenheit (29.4 Celsius) afternoon, Jabir had to deal with Sviatek, who had won his last 10 finals — all in straight sets.

Zabeer didn’t face a single break point in her semifinal win, but she was soon broken when Sviatek hit a cross-court backhand winner on the short ball to cap a 15-stroke exchange.

In eight minutes, Switek scored 12 of the first 14 points for a 3-0 edge.

Using her huge topspin forehand to charge from the baseline, Swiatek dictated the tempo and trajectory of the points. She ran her opponent this way and that, never allowing Jabeer to use the various spins and variations he was used to.

While Zabeer showed some of what she could do, Swiatek was managing points more often than extending them. She uses her strong court coverage, backed by a soundtrack of squeaky sneakers as she moves everywhere, sometimes even slipping when she gets to the ball, the way she does on red clay.

When Jabir missed a slice forehand early in the second set, she dropped her racket to reflect her frustration. After a few points, she throws her racket as she is off balance and falling face down. A running, down-the-line backhand passing shot from Switek on the next point made it 2-0 in the set. Sviatek raised a clenched fist and shouted, “Come on!” He shouted.

Then Jabir briefly made things interesting.

But only briefly.

She reached 4-all, and when an off-balance backhand won a point in the next game, she stayed there, relishing the moment and pumping her fists as she lay on the floor.

Jabir earned three break chances in that game, any one of which would have allowed her to serve for the set. She couldn’t cash in there, though, missing a groundstroke each.

Sviatek had to wait 10 minutes from her first match point to the match that ended the competition, but she made it through. Maybe she’ll feel more comfortable at the US Open from now on.