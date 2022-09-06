US Open men’s title suddenly up for grabs as Rafael Nadal is knocked out | opinion

NEW YORK — Contrary to popular belief, the four best players in the current era of men’s tennis have not won every Grand Slam title since 2003. But almost without exception, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray define existence. Hunting for trophies for nearly two decades.

If you’re lucky, there’s only one of those on the way, and you could end up with a US Open title like Marin Cilic did in 2014. Or, if you’re Stan Wawrinka, you can beat two of them at the 2014 Australian and 2015 French shows. The Grand Slam tallies of Nadal (22), Djokovic (21) and Federer (20) have soared to absurd heights and aged like vintage Burgundy as they seem more inevitable than ever.

Men’s tennis hasn’t really had a wide open Grand Slam for a long time. Even here in 2020, when Djokovic was disqualified for angrily hitting a ball that hit a lineswoman in the throat, it was the long-awaited coronation of Dominic Thiem, the best player without a major. A few years.

But now, with Nadal and defending champion Daniil Medvedev both out of the draw, it’s anyone’s tournament. And for a group of players stuck in the second tier for most of their careers, banging their heads against the Big Four wall, it’s the chance of a lifetime.

“I’m sure everybody’s smacking their lips. ‘Like, here we go,'” said Francis Tiafoe, who defeated Nadal on Monday.

More than just their ability, knowing that one of these guys is lurking in a Grand Slam final has been a psychological barrier for generations of men’s tennis players. Over the past few years players like Tomas Berdych, Milos Raonic and David Ferrer have ended their careers Slam-less not so much as a blow to their game, but at the same time dangerous to be born. As tennis aliens are only as vulnerable as each other.

That era was not completely over, but it was approaching its sunset. And what makes this US Open so interesting is that by next weekend, we’re going to find out who can handle the pressure of losing.

“I’m taking it day by day,” Tiafoe said. “This Slam is crazy. Things can happen, especially here in New York. It’s going to be a fun ride come Wednesday.”

It is almost impossible to have a Grand Slam where all eight quarterfinalists can win the title. And yet, at this US Open, every remaining player can reasonably look at themselves in the mirror and consider themselves holding the trophy next Sunday.

Nick Kyrgios probably tops that group. Wimbledon, since he played against Djokovic in his first Grand Slam final, is a different Kyrgios. He is more serious about his craft and puts forth a more consistent effort on the court. After years of pretending not to care about his unfulfilled potential, the 27-year-old is now speaking openly about his quest to win major titles.

But at Wimbledon, Kyrgios is a significant underdog who knows he can’t beat Djokovic on Center Court. Now, after playing the best Grand Slam match of his career, beating Medvedev in the fourth round, it is unclear how he will fare as the favourite.

“The first six, seven years of my career was very difficult mentally,” Kyrgios said. “I’ve had great results, shocking results, tried really hard (for a while), then tanked. I don’t know how to deal with it. I honestly don’t know how to deal with anything. It’s so hard. I’ve been hitting myself so hard. It’s unhealthy.

“I look back and it’s just been a learning process so far because I’ve matured a lot. I think now (I) know what it takes to get to a final at a Grand Slam. Not to win it. Yet, but to get to a final. I know the process. You can’t avoid it.”

If Kyrgios’ path has been defined by doubt and controversy, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has been on a remarkable ascent over the past 12 months. He showed his electric talent here last year by reaching the quarterfinals, but started putting it all together this spring when he won important titles in Miami and Madrid.

There is no doubt that Alcaraz will win Grand Slams, perhaps many of them. But his game has been more uncertain and fluctuating since the French Open and he has lost twice to Janic Sinner, the 21-year-old Italian prodigy he will face again in the quarterfinals.

Papi seems very close to winning one of these things. At Wimbledon, he took two sets against Djokovic in the quarterfinals, only to find he wasn’t good enough to get the job done.

After defeating Nadal on Monday, Tiafoe will now enter the Worlds with completely different expectations. Although his game has stabilized and improved over the past year and a half working with longtime top-20 player Wayne Ferreira, he has still only won one ATP title. Getting to this stage of the US Open as the best legitimate American hope since Andy Roddick has been a life-changing experience.

Tiafoe will have some consolation in the quarterfinals against Andrey Rublev, who he beat in the third round at last year’s US Open. But the hard-hitting Rublev has every right to see himself as the favourite, having already played in five Grand Slam quarter-finals with 11 ATP titles under his belt.

“I hope I’m a better player now, but you never know with me,” Rublev said before learning his quarterfinal opponent. “We’ll see. The only good thing is, if it’s Rafa I have nothing to lose. I can go to the match, that’s all.”

However, it was not Rafa. But that comment is an interesting window into the psyches of all these players. In some ways, playing Nadal is psychologically liberating, knowing how big an obstacle he is to dozens of top players at the biggest tournaments. But now the situation is very different.

Another layer to this: With Nadal’s loss, the race for the No. 1 ranking has widened. If Alcaraz wins the tournament, he will become the youngest No. 1 player in ATP Tour history. This year’s French Open finalist, Casper Rudd, was knocked out by Nadal, who could also be No. 1 if he wins the title. He will face Matteo Berrettini, who Djokovic lost to in the Wimbledon final last year, on Tuesday.

“I’m not really paying attention because it’s not me,” Rublev said with a laugh. “Less pressure is like, ‘Okay, let them fight, let them feel this pressure.’ Better for me, like, they’re all tighter.”

But the truth is, with Federer still trying to come back from last-minute knee surgery, Djokovic unable to enter the US because he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and Nadal now out of the draw, every other player will be tough. Some degree from here. So much was at stake and none of the legends stood back.