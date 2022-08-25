US Open draw takeaways: Serena Williams can make a run; Rafael Nadal has had ideal matches

The first thing most of the tennis world was looking for Thursday when the US Open was drawn was Serena Williams entering her final tournament.

It turns out, not in a bad place at all.

Williams, a six-time US Open champ, could theoretically face 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic in the first round and then the much weaker no. 2 seed Annette Kontaveit is likely to face her.

The question is whether Williams’ body will hold up enough to string the matches together – she hasn’t had much success since returning to tournament tennis at Wimbledon.

In fact, ever since the 40-year-old Williams announced her retirement from professional tennis on August 9, her form has not been good. Although she had a win over Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in Canada, she was outrighted by top-15 players Belinda Bencic and Emma Raducanu while battling knee pains.

It’s hard to know what to expect from Williams, but New York audiences will be a huge asset. And her Contaveite, no. 14 seed Leela Fernandez and no. She finished in the lucky section of the draw alongside 23 seed Barbora Krejcikova, both of whom have struggled to come back from health setbacks over the past few months. On paper, one of those three should be in the quarterfinals. But given their current form, it’s anyone’s ballgame.

Expectations of something special happening for Williams at this event were high. But because of the draw, her entry into week two now looks more realistic.

Here are five more takeaways from the men’s and women’s draws:

The widest open in recent memory

It’s a rare occasion in tennis where you can have a dozen different men and maybe twice as many women holding the trophy and not be surprised by the result.

Sitting at home with an unvaccinated Novak Djokovic unable to make it to the US, Rafael Nadal’s health is a major question mark and in their last few tournaments, No. 1 seeds are both showing vulnerability, this is a great opportunity to see a grand for the first time. Slam winners in both draws.

No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev, the defending champion, seems to be enjoying the conditions in New York more than anywhere else in the world. He is 18-2 at the US Open since 2019, with both losses coming against eventual champions. But since his heartbreaking loss to Nadal in the Australian Open final this year, Medvedev’s game has not been as sharp as we expected.

Medvedev looks set to find his way back to the final difficult. In the fourth round, he could face Nick Kyrgios, who is having a career year and beat Medvedev in Canada earlier this month. In the quarterfinals, Canadian Open champion and two-time US Open semifinalist Pablo Carreno will face Busta or No. 8. For fun, a semifinal between Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas – who are not particularly fond of going back to each other for a famous incident in Miami five years ago – will be a very entertaining matchup.

For women’s No. 1 seed Iga Sviatek, it’s been a bit of a struggle since her 37-match winning streak, including the French Open title, came to an end. Sviatech recently The USTA complained about the balls Wilson usedIt’s a little lighter and more difficult to control with her heavy topspin game.

If it’s in her head, Sviatek is likely to get upset quickly.

Nadal got an almost perfect draw

No one has beaten him at this year’s majors, despite missing out on a calendar-year Grand Slam opportunity after Nadal’s exit from the Wimbledon semifinals. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen much of Nadal since then as he tries to recover from an abdominal muscle tear.

Nadal got just one warm-up match in Cincinnati, losing in three sets to eventual champion Borna Coric. Serving Nadal with that injury was a big problem, and it’s still unclear how much it will affect him now and whether to repeat a string of best-of-five-set matches.

There were no obvious speed bumps in the quarter he drew. If he stays relatively healthy, it’s hard to see him seriously challenging the four-time US Open champ all the way to the quarterfinals. If the tennis gods are looking in our favor, we’ll see Nadal in the semifinals against Carlos Alcaraz, a 20-year-old fellow Spaniard who thrilled the New York crowd with his maiden Grand Slam run at the US Open last year. Road to the quarterfinals.

Huge stakes for last year’s surprise finalists

A year ago the women’s tournament attracted both hardcore and casual fans as attractive youngsters Emma Radukanu and Leyla Fernandes made it to an unexpected final.

That result launched their two careers into separate stratospheres, but the downside was that they returned to the US Open with a large share of the rankings calculated on a 12-month basis. For example, Raduka is currently ranked no. 11. But if she loses to Alize Cornet in the first round — and that’s a match she almost certainly will lose — all the points she earned for winning last year’s title will come and she’ll drop to around 80th. Likewise, Fernandez would drop from 14th to 45th if she loses in the first round.

Fernandez gets a very favorable early matchup with Ocean Dodin, and Williams steps into the quarter, which doesn’t look too dire on paper. But Fernandez’s foot injury at the French Open has been a problem for the hard court season, as she has gone just 1-2 since her return.

Plenty of advancement opportunities this year

When you consider the favorites to win their first Grand Slam title, you have to start with 21-year-old Italian Janic Sinner. He’s always had raw tools and massive energy, but his game has taken a step up this year since Darren Cahill (who also works as an ESPN analyst) joined his coaching staff. Sinner began to go consistently deep in the majors, including at Wimbledon, where he defeated Alcaraz and his inexperience over Djokovic in the quarterfinals in two sets. He could face Alcaraz again in the quarterfinals here, which will be one of the main rivalries of the next decade.

There’s also a case for top American, Taylor Fritz, who could work here. Fritz looked very good in Cincinnati until he met Medvedev in the quarterfinals, with wins over Kyrgios and Andrei Rublev. At the US Open, he defeated 5th seed Kasper Rudd and no. 4 seed Stephanos enters the same quarter as Tsitsipas, both of whom are more comfortable on clay than fast hard court. Tsitsipas, for some reason, did not make it past the third round in New York.

On the women’s side, you can almost pick names out of a hat at this point. Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula has had such a consistent year but no singles titles to show for it. Coco Gough can look like the best player in the world in one match, only to fail to hold her forehand the next. Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia ended last year after some impressive results, including the Canadian Open finals. Going from 80th to 15th place is an amazing story. Carolina Garcia is also red hot, winning 26 of her last 30 matches. She may face 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu in the third round.

Not many sexy first-round matches

Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka comes into the event with a career-worst run of just 1-3 during the North American hardcourt swing. It’s hard to know if she’ll be healthy after battling an Achilles problem this spring and more recently a back problem. She will face this year’s Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins, who has been battling a neck injury and hasn’t posted very good results recently.

If you like hard hitting, no one can beat Danish teen Klara Towson against two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza. Even as her sister gets all the attention, Venus Williams also faced the formidable Alison van Uytvank for perhaps the last time at the US Open.

The men’s first round with the most star power pits 2020 champion Dominic Thiem against Carreno Busta. Thiem is trying to get back to the top after two injury-plagued seasons, but it’s been slow going and it could be a huge upset if he beats the in-form Carreno Busta.

There are some exciting second-round prospects, including exciting 20-year-old British prospect Jack Draper, Tommy Paul vs. Sebastian Korda and the young American’s matchup against Jenson Brooksby in last year’s fourth round in Cork.