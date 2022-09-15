New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will skip Wednesday’s opening round of the Davis Cup finals, just three days after the Spanish teenager won the US Open.

Alcaraz arrived in Valencia a day before Spain faced Serbia in the group stage.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz became the youngest player to lead the ATP computerized rankings, which began in 1973, with Sunday’s victory over Casper Rudd in Sunday’s US Open final.

Albert Ramos Vinolas and Roberto Bautista Agut will line up for Spain in Wednesday’s singles matches, alongside Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez in the doubles.

Granollers and Bautista Agut were part of Spain’s winning Davis Cup team in 2019.

After facing Novak Djokovic-less Serbia, Spain will play Canada on Friday and South Korea on Sunday in Group B. The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the quarter finals, which will be held in November. The southern Spanish city of Malaga.

Three other venues – Bologna, Italy; Hamburg, Germany; and Glasgow, Scotland — are also hosting group matches.