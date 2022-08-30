New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sometimes, a dress just doesn’t work. The same was true of the former US Open champion on Monday.

During her first round match at the US Open, Bianca Andreescu had some problems with the skirt she was wearing and informed the chair umpire about it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I mean it’s not my fault. It’s Nike’s fault,” she told the chair umpire.

“I have to go,” she said when given permission to change. “It’s really bad.”

The Canadian told reporters afterward that the winds lifted her skirt and affected her shots.

A decathlete finishes in last place after a major wardrobe malfunction

“It was just bothering me on some forehands. I felt it coming up a bit. Obviously the wind didn’t help,” she said. by Eurosport.

Andrescu also apologized for talking about the clothing company.

“I definitely could have used different words. So I apologize to anyone I may have disrespected. I love Nike and hope to be with them for the rest of my life,” Andreescu said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

She beat Harmony Tan 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 and will face Brazil’s Beatriz Maddad Maia in the second round.