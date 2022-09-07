New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two fans watching Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov in the US Open quarter-finals on Tuesday night were booted from Arthur Ashe Stadium for an unusual sight in the stands.

One fan was seen cutting another’s hair during the match. US Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre said two fans were ejected from the court for disrupting play.

“When someone saw that, security went to the two guys. They were kicked out of their seats and then sent off the field for disrupting the game,” McIntyre said. “There’s a first time for anything.”

The man getting the haircut has been identified as YouTube prankster Gideon. His entire head was shaved before security officials could reach him. He waved to the crowd before leaving the stadium.

This is not the first time JiDion has appeared at a sports event in a year. He made his mark when he was seen cutting his hair at an NBA game in March between the Timberwolves in Minnesota and the Dallas Mavericks.

According to The New York PostGideon was also kicked out of Wimbledon in July for using an airhorn during a match between Novak Djokovic and Janic Sinner.

Khachanov defeated Kyrgios 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to advance to the semifinals. He will face Casper Rudd in a bid to reach his first Grand Slam final.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.