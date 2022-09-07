closer
Two fans watching Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov in the US Open quarter-finals on Tuesday night were booted from Arthur Ashe Stadium for an unusual sight in the stands.

One fan was seen cutting another’s hair during the match. US Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre said two fans were ejected from the court for disrupting play.

A fan gets a haircut during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Australia's Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov on day nine of the 2022 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens on September 06, 2022. Borough of New York City.

(Elsa/Getty Images)

“When someone saw that, security went to the two guys. They were kicked out of their seats and then sent off the field for disrupting the game,” McIntyre said. “There’s a first time for anything.”

The man getting the haircut has been identified as YouTube prankster Gideon. His entire head was shaved before security officials could reach him. He waved to the crowd before leaving the stadium.

US Open 2022: Coco Gaff loses to Caroline Garcia in straight sets

This is not the first time JiDion has appeared at a sports event in a year. He made his mark when he was seen cutting his hair at an NBA game in March between the Timberwolves in Minnesota and the Dallas Mavericks.

A fan cuts the hair of Australia's Nick Kyrgios against Russia's Karen Khachanov during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

According to The New York PostGideon was also kicked out of Wimbledon in July for using an airhorn during a match between Novak Djokovic and Janic Sinner.

A fan, center, is removed from his seat after attempting to get a haircut during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships between Australia's Nick Kyrgios and Russia's Karen Khachanov, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. York.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Khachanov defeated Kyrgios 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to advance to the semifinals. He will face Casper Rudd in a bid to reach his first Grand Slam final.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.