After a thrilling semifinal match on Thursday night, the US Open is set for the women’s final.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland will face Tunisia’s no. 5 Ouns will face Jabeer.

Sviatech and no. 6 Arnya Sabalenka battled it out late Thursday at Queen’s, each looking to reach their first US Open final. Sabalenka won the first set 6-3, but Sviatek dominated the second set 6-1 and took home the third set 6-4.

“I just needed to keep myself together,” Sviatek said after the match about losing his first set.

For Sabalenka, she is now 0-3 in Grand Slam semifinals. But the top seed has won two French Opens in her career, including this year’s tournament.

Jabir defeated Caroline Garcia earlier on Thursday in straight sets to advance to Saturday’s final.

Jabir will get his first Grand Slam title. She was also the first African to reach the US Open women’s final in the professional era in 1968.

Jabir admitted that the pressure has been on her since reaching the final, but she has definitely played it cool so far.

Sviatek defeated Jabir in the final of the Internationale BNL d’Italia women’s singles tournament in Rome this past May, but Jabir defeated her in the round of 16 at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

With Saturday’s victory, Sviatek became the third-time Grand Slam major since Maria Sharapova.

The women’s final begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.