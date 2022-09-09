closer
After a thrilling semifinal match on Thursday night, the US Open is set for the women’s final.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland will face Tunisia’s no. 5 Ouns will face Jabeer.

Ons Jabir of Tunisia embraces Iga Swiatek of Poland during the Ladies' Singles fourth round during the Seven Seven of the Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2021 in London, England.

(TPN/Getty Images)

Sviatech and no. 6 Arnya Sabalenka battled it out late Thursday at Queen’s, each looking to reach their first US Open final. Sabalenka won the first set 6-3, but Sviatek dominated the second set 6-1 and took home the third set 6-4.

“I just needed to keep myself together,” Sviatek said after the match about losing his first set.

For Sabalenka, she is now 0-3 in Grand Slam semifinals. But the top seed has won two French Opens in her career, including this year’s tournament.

Ons Jabir of Tunisia battles Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during the women's singles third round match at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 18, 2022 in Mason, Ohio.

(Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz and Janic Sinner gave us open history in a five-hour match

Jabir defeated Caroline Garcia earlier on Thursday in straight sets to advance to Saturday’s final.

Jabir will get his first Grand Slam title. She was also the first African to reach the US Open women’s final in the professional era in 1968.

Jabir admitted that the pressure has been on her since reaching the final, but she has definitely played it cool so far.

Sviatek defeated Jabir in the final of the Internationale BNL d’Italia women’s singles tournament in Rome this past May, but Jabir defeated her in the round of 16 at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

With Saturday’s victory, Sviatek became the third-time Grand Slam major since Maria Sharapova.

Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after winning the second set during their women's singles fourth round match against Germany's Jules Niemeyer on day eight of the 2022 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens. Borough of New York City.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek reacts after winning the second set during their women’s singles fourth round match against Germany’s Jules Niemeyer on day eight of the 2022 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens. Borough of New York City.
(Al Bello/Getty Images)

The women’s final begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.