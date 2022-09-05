New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Iga Sviatek covers her head with a white towel during a change after trailing by a set and a break in the fourth round of the US Open on Monday. She keeps making mistakes and then rolls her eyes or glares at the guest box.

Eventually, Sviatek straightened her strokes and started playing like a No. 1 seed, beating Jules Niemeyer 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 at Louis Armstrong to advance to her first quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows. Stadium.

“I’m proud that I didn’t lose hope,” Switek said.

The 21-year-old from Poland will next face the US Open quarters for the first time. The top-ranked American woman was 8th seed Jessica Pegula, who beat two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2 on Monday in a match interrupted by rain for 45 minutes in the third game. That’s because the retractable roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium isn’t closed when it’s drizzling.

Pegula called it “a bit frustrating”, “at the beginning of the match, when you don’t have a feeling of what’s going to happen. You’re just sitting there not knowing what to do.”

The US Tennis Association said in a statement that its “weather team” told US Open organizers that it rained. The statement added: “Unfortunately, a pop-up sunshower has occurred.”

Other women’s fourth-round matches on Monday pit two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka against two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova and then-No. No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka takes on No. 19 Daniel Collins.

No. in men’s action. 9 Andrei Rublev 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 against No. Beat No. 7 Cam Norrie to reach sixth Grand Slam quarterfinal. Rublev advanced to his third quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows; He’s 0-2 in that stretch in New York — and 0-5 in all the majors.

Rublev will next face 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal or 24-year-old American Francis Tiafoe. Other men’s matches on Monday’s schedule: 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic vs. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, and No. 11 Janic Sinner vs. Ilya Ivashka.

Pegula, a 28-year-old born in New York whose parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, played the final three games of Monday’s opening set against No. 21 Kvitova ends with a double fault. , and then the last six games trailing 2-0 in the second.

It was Pegula’s third appearance in a major quarterfinal this season — and the third against the top ranked woman at the time. She lost to retired Ash Barty at the Australian Open, which Barty won, then lost to Sviatek at the French Open, where Sviatek won her second championship there.

“I just have to play within myself,” Pegula said, “and play smart and be present.”

Sviatek arrives in New York just 4-4 since ending a 37-match winning streak that took her to six straight tournament titles. On Monday, she listened to her usual pre-match playlist – a mix of Pearl Jam, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Gorillaz – then took on 108th-ranked Niemeyer, who reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in July. In her second major tournament.

Niemeyer was better in the first set. Much better. Swiatek created just four winners and 13 unforced errors, was broken twice and did not earn a single break point.

After that it was very difficult for Sviatek to win the second set as well.

She broke early and trailed 2-1, meaning she folded in the towel. He seemed to be talking to himself underneath.

Whatever happened, Sviatek immediately went on a three-game run to take a 4-2 lead. Having a chance to serve out the set at 5-3, she double-faulted to end the game.

With temperatures over 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.7 Celsius) and humidity over 50%, nothing seemed to come easy on this muggy afternoon.

But Sviatek broke right away, aided by a wild forehand from Niemeyer, and screamed.

They went to the third set, and Sviatek completely cleaned up her act: one unforced error count for her and 14 for Niemeyer. When it was over, Sviatek jumped up, threw an uppercut and shook her right fist.