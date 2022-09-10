New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Iga Swiatek is a top-ranked player for a reason, and she proved why Saturday afternoon at Flushing Meadows.

Sviatek reached her first career US Open women’s final at No. 5 Ounce defeated Zabir in straight sets (6-2, 7-6).

It was Sviatek’s third Grand Slam win, making her the third winner after Maria Sharapova. Sviatek 2020 and won the French Open earlier this year.

Jabir admitted after winning her semifinal match on Thursday that the tournament was under pressure as she reached the final of the Wimbledon Championships in July.

But she didn’t take it easy early on – after dominating the first set she trailed 3-0 in the second set with four double faults and four breaks of her serve eight times.

She knew she had to get things done, and she did.

Trailing 3-0, she fought all the way to take the second set to a tiebreak, stopping two potential championship-winning games (Sviatek also had a championship point).

The tiebreaker went back and forth with neither leading by more than two points, but Sviatek took it home 7-5.

Sviatek defeated Jabir in the final of the International BNL d’Italia women’s singles tournament in Rome last May, but Jabir defeated her in the round of 16 at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and no. 5 Casper Rudd in the men’s final on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.