as US Open Tournament Monday began, with a stadium packed with celebrities for Serena Williams’ final Grand Slam tournament.

Williams, 40, revealed she may retire after this Grand Slam to focus on her personal life, including family and other business endeavors.

Williams dominated Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in straight sets in her opening match. From Hugh Jackman to Anna Wintour Billie Jean King cheers on the tennis superstar at the National Tennis Courts.

TV personality Gayle King was also on the court to introduce Williams to the microphone.

US Open 2022: Serena Williams beats Danka Kovinic in straight sets

There were other celebrities who showed their support in the match Queen Latifah, Anthony Anderson and Ashley Graham.

Hugh Jackman

“Wolverine” star Hugh Jackman and wife Deborah-Lee Furness enjoyed an evening watching William’s first-round victory at the US Open.

Several photos showed the couple getting intimate at the stadium.

Jackman appeared He was wearing a striped navy blue suit with a light blue button-down top and placed one hand on his wife’s knee. Furness rocked an all-white ensemble with an oversized button-down and matching pants.

The two watched with interest, and Jackman snapped a few photos with his phone.

Anna Wintour

Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour stunned in the stands in a red floral dress, colorful statement necklaces and black-shaded sunglasses.

Wintour enhanced her look with a Red-orange mini purse with gold strap and chic embellishments.

Bella Hadid

American supermodel Bella Hadid clearly had a blast in the match cheering Williams on.

Hadid, 25, flaunted her figure in an all-denim outfit and a corset with a white long-sleeve cropped top.

The supermodel accessorized her look with a black necklace with a large silver design studded with aqua stone. Hadid was flanked by her art director boyfriend Mark Cullman on one side and rapper Offset on the other.

Rebel Wilson

Australian born star Rebel Wilson The match between Williams and Kovinic was seen cheering with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

The “pitch perfect” alum popped in a barbiecore dress with nude heels and a black leather top handle Hermès Birkin bag. Agruma is dressed to the nines in a black dress with a white collar and large pearl buttons.

Mike Tyson

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson He put it normally. Tyson, 56, attended with wife Lakiha Spicer.

The boxer was smiling in a navy blue shirt, white pants and sneakers. Spicer wore a red leopard print dress with large gold hoops and a chain necklace.

Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth Westheimer sat next to each other to watch Williams defeated Kovinic In consecutive sets.

The Former leader of the US And the famous sex therapist seemed to be having an interesting conversation.

Laverne Cox

“Orange is the New Black” alum Laverne Cox and Beyoncé have similar fashion styles as fans mistook the actress for the “Renaissance” singer.

Cox took to Instagram Monday to sort out the mix-up and be a good sport about mistaken identity.

“I’m not mistaken for @Beyonce tonight at the #USOpen and then the internet is cackled over the misidentification trending on Twitter,” the 50-year-old actress wrote.

She described the mix-up as “funny as hell”, concluding: “Go @SerenaWilliams #goat”.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.