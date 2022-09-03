New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It was the end of an era.

Serena Williams suffered a three-set loss to Alja Tomlanovic in her third-round match at the US Open on Friday, ending her illustrious career.

Williams raced to a 5-3 lead in the first set, en route to an easy third round. But after losing four games in a row, she lost the first set 7-5.

But she bounced back with a vengeance in the second set. In fact, she was completely dominant in the beginning.

She answered by winning the first four games of the set, but Tomlanovic didn’t go down quietly. She won the next two games and even came close to breaking Williams’ serve again, but the 23-time Grand Slam champion refused to let it happen. At deuce, she earned back-to-back points to clinch the game.

But once again, Tomljanovic backfired. She won the next three games to level the set at five – a game that took more than 15 minutes to complete. They traded games to go into the tiebreaker, with Williams winning 7–4 to take the match to a decisive third set.

After breaking the Australian’s serve in the first game, the momentum swung in Williams’ favor to start the third set.

But trailing 40-15 in the second game, Tomljanovic fought back to break Williams’ serve. Since then, Tomljanovic has dominated, but Williams wants to continue her career. There were eight deuces and six match points as Williams trailed 5-1, but Tomljanovic finally got the job done, winning the match and six straight games to end Williams’ career.

Williams and her sister Venus lost in the first round of the women’s doubles tournament on Thursday.

Williams retired with 23 Grand Slams – seven Wimbledons, seven Australian Opens, six US Opens and three French Opens – second all-time.