Celebrities continued to perform Their support for tennis superstar Serena Williams at the US Open 2022.

In Williams’ second round of the annual championship, she defeated Estonia’s Anette Kontaveit. Billie Jean King National Tennis Court.

Williams, 40, revealed that she may retire after this Grand Slam to focus on her personal life, including family and other business endeavors.

Here’s a look A star-studded stadium That put Williams on the edge of victory.

US Open 2022: Serena Williams gets support from Hugh Jackman, Bill Clinton and more in star-studded match

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are in good spirits after their reconciliation.

The “Zoolander” co-stars were seen cozying up and smiling at the stadium, enjoying the tennis tournament.

Stiller, 56, and Taylor, 51, called it quits in 2017. However, they rekindled their relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic, but their two children – daughter Ella, 20, and son Quinlin, 17.

Zendaya

“Euphoria” actress Zendaya was spotted cheering at the US Open with her mother Claire Stormer and assistant Darnell Appling.

Zendaya rocked a silk floral laced dress with a high side slit, pairing her outfit with a cozy oversized black knit sweater and black boots.

The “Dune” star topped off her look with gold wire-framed glasses to accentuate tennis superstar Williams’ triumph.

Jared Leto

While Williams and Kontaviet competed against each other, “House of Gucci” actor Jared Leto was seen enjoying the sporting event.

Leto was seen catching up with a friend at the star-studded stadium while wearing a graphic T-shirt and Gucci track pants.

The “Morbius” star wore a black and yellow smiley-faced trucker hat and tied a hot pink bandana around his neck.

Gigi and Bella Hadid

The Hadid sisters showed off their sporty side as they supported Williams at the US Open.

Gigi, 27, stunned in an all-red jumpsuit and gold-rimmed sunglasses, while her sister Bella, 25, rocked a white Nike track jacket with a low-rise khaki cargo skirt. She wore white tube socks, brown sneakers and pulled her hair back with a zigzag combed headband.

The supermodel sisters were seen cheering for the popular match.

seal

The US Open match received a “Mudra” endorsement from the famous musician.

Seal was all smiles at the US Open after the British-born singer reunited with his daughter Leni Klum, 18.

Seal shares his 18-year-old daughter with supermodel Heidi Klum, and the father-daughter duo were spotted bonding before a tennis tournament.

Tiger Woods

From one athlete to another, golf legend Tiger Woods gave tennis star Williams a fist pump to cheer him on.

Woods sat in the same box seat as Serena’s sister Venus as the two hugged each other during the tournament.

The golf star wore a black T-shirt with a gray Nike baseball cap.