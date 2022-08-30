New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Serena Williams had the entire US Open crowd behind her when she took the court in the first round of the final Grand Slam tournament of her career.

And she had a classic night.

Williams dominated Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 and showed she is still a force to be reckoned with, hitting some shorts with the incredible accuracy she has shown throughout her career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 40-year-old tennis legend had nine cases and at one point won 11 consecutive points and four games in a row. While Kovinic battled throughout the match, Williams flashed her brilliance and showed why she is considered one of the best in the world, racing to return drop shots near the net and spiking the ball to the opposition whenever she got a chance.

Gayle King, who was on the court to introduce Williams to the microphone, wondered if Williams was going to be retired because he really resembled his old self.

Protesters gathered outside us to call for an end to vaccine travel mandates

“I always want to do the best I can. I feel very comfortable on this court and in front of everyone here. When I step on the court, I want to do the best I can on that particular day,” she said. “That’s really all I can do.”

She had tremendous support from the crowd and Williams described the fans as “crazy” and thanked them for their support.

Williams indicated that the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York City will be the last tournament of her career as it marks a new phase in her career.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Williams defeated Jacqueline Christian in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 in the second round of the No. Will face 2-seed Annette Kontaveit. Both of them will play each other on Wednesday.