Serena and Venus Williams lost their first-round US Open doubles match to the Czech Republic team of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka on Thursday night.

While the first set was a tight battle between the two teams, the second set was all about Hradecka and Noskova until the Williams sisters tied the set at 4-4. But Hradecka and Noskova won the final two games and would collect the win and move on to the next round.

This is the first time we’ve seen the Williams sisters on court together since the 2018 French Open. That gap and inexperience has been evident in recent years, as their communication isn’t as crisp as we’ve seen in the past.

The first game of the night went to the Williams sisters as Venus Williams served first. It goes back and forth relentlessly until that tiebreaker is needed.

The Williams sisters were leading in the tiebreak until Venus Williams double faulted, giving the Czech team the momentum. They would use it at 5-4 to score the next three points as Hradecka hit a backhand to win the set.

Although the Williams sisters started to turn it on after trailing 3-0, the second set lacked the same momentum. They took the fourth game to at least get back into the match, but Hradecka and Noskova won Game 5 to quickly put a damper on their opponent’s confidence.

Serena Williams still has some tennis left to play in Flushing, but Venus Williams lost in the first round against Alison van Uytvanck 6-1, 7-6 (5) at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Serena Williams will face Ajla Tomlanovic on Friday night.

Venus Williams hasn’t said whether she’ll retire after the US Open, but now that she’s done playing in the tournament, the talks will intensify. Her sister said it was time to step away from the game before going to the US Open.

If this is the end of the Williams sisters in doubles, they will go down as the most dominant duo in history. They are 14-0 in major doubles finals and the second most wins in women’s doubles history. Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver won 20 titles in the 1980s.

The Williams sisters won the US Open doubles championship in 1999 and 2009.