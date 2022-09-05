New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NEW YORK (AP) – Francis Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by defeating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth match of the US Open. Monday round.

Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is the 22nd seed at Flushing Meadows and has reached the second major quarterfinal of his career.

He was the youngest American to make it that far at the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2006, but it wasn’t a case of a one-sided crowd rooting for their own men. Nadal is as popular as tennis gets, and he had plenty of support as the volume rose after the retractable roof closed in the fourth set at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I don’t even know what to say right now. I’m so happy. I can’t believe it,” said Tiafoe, who will face 9th seed Andrey Rublev. “He’s one of the all-time greats. I played unbelievable tennis today, but I don’t even know what happened.”

Here’s what happened: No. Tiafoe served better than 2 seed Nadal. More surprisingly, he also came back better. And he kept his composure, staying in the moment and not letting the bet or the opponent get to him. Nadal had also won their previous two matches and every set they had played.

“Well done to him,” Nadal said. “He’s better than me.”

The surprise came a day after Nick Kyrgios, one of Tiafoe’s friends, knocked out No. 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Nadal won the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. He then reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in July, before withdrawing from the tournament with a torn abdominal muscle; It won’t go into the books as a loss as he pulled out before the match.

The 36-year-old from Spain has competed just once in the 1 1/2 months between leaving the All England club and arriving in New York while recovering from that injury. His play was not up to his usual standards at the US Open, where he won four times, especially with his serve.

Nadal adjusted his service motion by throwing the ball lower than he normally would to avoid putting too much stress on his midsection when reaching with his racket. There were plenty of signs Monday that his serve wasn’t in tip-top shape: nine double faults, a first-serve percentage hovering around 50%, Tiafoe’s five breaks.

The next-to-last break came in the fourth set to edge 4-3 when Nadal put a backhand into the net and Tiafoe skipped back toward the sideline for the next change, his fist raised. Fifteen minutes later, Tiafoe broke again and it was over.

When Nadal’s backhand finally found the net, Tiafoe put his hands on his head. As he sat down in the chair next to him, he buried his face in a towel.

There were signs of trouble for Nadal earlier in the tournament. He lost the first set in his first round match. Did the same in the second round, when he accidentally clipped the bridge of his nose and felt dizzy when the edge of his racket frame bounced off the court and caught him in the face on a backhand follow-through.