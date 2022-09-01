New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

His first round win in straight At the US Open On Tuesday night, Rafael Nadal shut down allegations made by tennis legend John McEnroe in particular – that he prefers umpires, particularly regarding the shot clock rule.

Nadal defeated Australian Rinke Hizkata, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3, Tuesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium and in his post-match presser, a reporter asked him if he believed previous comments about his legacy and using the clock between serves, something McEnroe had previously commented on. , affects it.

“I think it’s a joke, you know,” Nadal said with a laugh. “I’ve had a lot of warnings in my tennis career. Never for breaking a racket, never for messing up on the court, but for the time clock. You know, I have a problem with sweating a lot.”



“When you’re playing in these very humid conditions, the biggest problem we had today – the ball boys for the last two years are not bringing you towels. So you have to go somewhere far away. The court to get a towel.”

He continued: “So the problem is for players like me who sweat a lot, when you go to take a towel you know you’re going to have trouble with time,” said Nadal. “I don’t think the umpires treated me any differently.”

The reporter tried to follow up on his question, but the moderator interrupted. However, Nadal intervened and said he was “happy to have the conversation”.

“I never said that,” Nadal laughed when asked if he should have a different rule because of his sweat problem. “I’m following the rules. I get a warning every time I have more than 25 seconds. Otherwise, check the clock. … I don’t think I’m getting any different treatment.”

“I don’t understand why John can say that on TV, but I’m going to have a chat with him.”

McEnroe recently made the comments at the French Open.

If you want to do it, do it, if not, don’t rush. via the New York Post . “It’s a joke! He looks at the clock again … one. He’s edging it, isn’t he? Shouldn’t they have it at 15 seconds into the second serve? 10? Anything?”

He too told Insider in April: “Rafa has got his karma of taking 30 seconds every time he plays a point.”

“That’s one of the perks of being the best — you get away with more, what I’ve done on the court at times and what he does, totally classier, though, he’s not out there yelling at people. Or anything.”