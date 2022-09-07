New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Coco Gouff’s US Open run came to an end when she lost to Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night.

Gaff, the 18-year-old American, fell in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 after France’s Garcia gave her no breathing room. In fact, Garcia has not lost a set so far in this tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garcia, ranked 17th in the world by Gauff’s no. 12, extending her winning streak to 13 matches and her no. 5 entered the semi-finals with Ouns Jabeer. Jabir earlier on Tuesday defeated Alja Tomljanovic, who beat Serena Williams in the last match of her career.

Margaret Court takes aim at Serena Williams, tennis community: ‘I don’t think she ever appreciated me’

If it’s any consolation for Gauff, she has secured a top 10 placement in the world after her 2022 Grand Slam schedule, highlighted by her French Open runner-up finish.

However, if Gough wins, she will become the youngest US Open semifinalist since Williams. She won the Grand Slam in 1999 at the age of 17.

US Open 2022: Top-seeded IGA Swiatek beats Jule Niemeyer, bounces back to quarterfinals

Garcia is the first French woman to reach the semifinals of any Grand Slam since Marion Bartoli did at Wimbledon in 2013.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Nine deuces were played in this match, despite what the sets said, but Garcia had 24 winners in all. Some brilliant shots left Goff searching for answers.