Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz won the first Grand Slam of his career, defeating Casper Rudd in four sets to clinch the 2022 US Open men’s title.

At just 19 years of age, Alcaraz is now the world’s No. 1 player following his victory, cementing himself as the youngest person ever to receive that status.

The final score of the match was 6-4. Alcaraz was stunned by a score of 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

After he got up and shook Rude’s hand at the net, the first thing Alcaraz wanted to do was go to his box to embrace his coaches, family and friends after accomplishing a feat no player has accomplished in their career.

“This is something I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid,” Alcaraz said after the match before receiving his $2.6 million dollar check and his US Open trophy. “To be No. 1 in the world, to be champion at a Grand Slam. It’s something I’ve worked really hard for. It’s hard to even talk about it. I have so many emotions.”

The match gained momentum heading into the fourth set after Alcaraz dominated to claim the third set in a tiebreak. Alcaraz would break the first game of the fourth set with Ruud serving and it would give him a 4-2 lead.

Alcaraz would use his remaining energy to win his final two games.

Rude wasn’t too upset after losing to Alcaraz, because he is now the world No. 2 in tennis. He knew that when he was disappointed, he would keep working until the moment Alcaraz experienced in Flushing.

“We know what we’re playing for, we know what’s at stake,” Rudd said. “…I think it’s good enough. I’m disappointed I’m not No. 1, but No. 2 isn’t too bad either.”

Both players also acknowledged the anniversary of September 11 and the tragic events that took place not far from the Arthur Ashe Stadium where they were playing.

Alcaraz had a long road to the finals, playing in three straight, five-set matches, including the quarterfinals against Janic Sinner, the newest finish in US Open history.

He also defeated American Francis Tiafoe, who forced a fifth set after winning a fourth-set tiebreak.

Through it all, Alcaraz never seemed to tire. It was all worth it in the end.

I always say that there is no time to get tired in the final round of a Grand Slam or every tournament. “Give it all on the court, give it all on the inside. It’s something I’ve worked really hard on.”