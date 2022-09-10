New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Spanish giant Carlos Alcaraz reached his first career Grand Slam final at the US Open, defeating American Frances Tiafoe 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6- in another epic match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. 7, 6-3.

Tiafoe gave Alcaraz a run in this tennis match, forcing a fifth set. But in that fifth set, Alcaraz showed a version of himself that we saw in the second and third sets, dominating his opponent.

Keeping unforced errors to a minimum, Alcaraz played brilliantly in the final game of the match, while Tiafoe dazzled with his finesse. Tiafoe also struggled with his first serves and had far more unforced errors in the set than Alcaraz.

Tiafoe returned to the net on match point and Alcaraz fell to the court in awe of what he had accomplished.

At 19, Alcaraz could become the world’s No. 1-ranked player if he wins the final. He won three straight matches that went to five sets, including a quarter-final match against Italy’s Janic Sinner that lasted over five hours, the longest match in US Open history.

After the match he said.. ‘It’s amazing to fight for big things. “First time in a Grand Slam final. I can see [being named] Number one [player] In the world, but at the same time, it is far away.

Alcaraz took the first two games of the fifth set, breaking Tiafoe in the first game to give himself an early advantage. But Tiafoe broke it back at 2-2 in the fifth game of the set.

Alcaraz didn’t allow any momentum to hold, however, as he would go on to win eight straight points from there, taking the next two games and taking a 4-2 lead. He broke the last game for match point and held his own the rest of the way.

The fourth set was also electric as Tiafoe found some life after dominating that 6-1 third set. The biggest moment came when Alcaraz had it on match point and hit a beautiful drop shot to land it on Tiafoe’s side of the net.

But Tiafoe surged to the front of the net and threw back his own softly placed ball to force a deuce. He went on to win that game and eventually force a tiebreak.

Tiafoe, the first American to reach the semifinals since 2006 and the first black American to do so since Arthur Ashe, spoke after the match. Despite having accomplished so much in the past two weeks, he was heartbroken.

“I came here to win the US Open, I feel like I let everybody down,” he said.

“I gave it all I had.”

Tiafoe said he was “thrilled” to share the court with Alcaraz, who had the crowd on the edge of their seats in this match.

Alcaraz will face Norwegian no. 5-ranked Casper Rude. In the women’s category, the final will be held on Saturday between No. 1 Iga Switek and No. 5 Ons Jabir.