Spanish giant Carlos Alcaraz reached his first career Grand Slam final at the US Open, defeating American Frances Tiafoe 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6- in another epic match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. 7, 6-3.

Tiafoe gave Alcaraz a run in this tennis match, forcing a fifth set. But in that fifth set, Alcaraz showed a version of himself that we saw in the second and third sets, dominating his opponent.

Keeping unforced errors to a minimum, Alcaraz played brilliantly in the final game of the match, while Tiafoe dazzled with his finesse. Tiafoe also struggled with his first serves and had far more unforced errors in the set than Alcaraz.

Francis Tiafoe of the United States hits a shot against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the 2022 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens Borough. New York City.

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Tiafoe returned to the net on match point and Alcaraz fell to the court in awe of what he had accomplished.

At 19, Alcaraz could become the world’s No. 1-ranked player if he wins the final. He won three straight matches that went to five sets, including a quarter-final match against Italy’s Janic Sinner that lasted over five hours, the longest match in US Open history.

Carlos Alcaraz and Janic Sinner gave us open history in a five-hour match

After the match he said.. ‘It’s amazing to fight for big things. “First time in a Grand Slam final. I can see [being named] Number one [player] In the world, but at the same time, it is far away.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain battles Francis Tiafoe of the United States during the men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the 2022 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens Borough, New York on September 09, 2022. the city

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Alcaraz took the first two games of the fifth set, breaking Tiafoe in the first game to give himself an early advantage. But Tiafoe broke it back at 2-2 in the fifth game of the set.

Alcaraz didn’t allow any momentum to hold, however, as he would go on to win eight straight points from there, taking the next two games and taking a 4-2 lead. He broke the last game for match point and held his own the rest of the way.

The fourth set was also electric as Tiafoe found some life after dominating that 6-1 third set. The biggest moment came when Alcaraz had it on match point and hit a beautiful drop shot to land it on Tiafoe’s side of the net.

But Tiafoe surged to the front of the net and threw back his own softly placed ball to force a deuce. He went on to win that game and eventually force a tiebreak.

US Open 2022: Women’s final set after semifinal thriller

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain wins a point in the fourth set during their men's singles quarterfinal match against Janic Sinner of Italy at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2022 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Queens Borough of New York City.

(Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tiafoe, the first American to reach the semifinals since 2006 and the first black American to do so since Arthur Ashe, spoke after the match. Despite having accomplished so much in the past two weeks, he was heartbroken.

“I came here to win the US Open, I feel like I let everybody down,” he said.

“I gave it all I had.”

Tiafoe said he was “thrilled” to share the court with Alcaraz, who had the crowd on the edge of their seats in this match.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain battles Francis Tiafoe of the United States during the men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the 2022 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens Borough, New York on September 09, 2022. the city

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Alcaraz will face Norwegian no. 5-ranked Casper Rude. In the women’s category, the final will be held on Saturday between No. 1 Iga Switek and No. 5 Ons Jabir.

